Tuesday, Oct. 25
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA.
• Nutritionist presentation, 10:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Penns Creek.
Thursday, Oct. 27
• AARP Driver Safety Class, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Middleburg. 570-837-6200. (R) (R)
• Engineering Club 3D Designs, 4 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Cooking with friends, 6 to 7 p.m., West End Library, Ballpark Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773.
• Trunk or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Andruss Library East Parking Lot, Bloomsburg University, Bloomsburg.
Friday, Oct. 28
• STEM Afternoon, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Retiz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• “Battle of the Huertgen Forest — The Attack on Schmidt,” 2 to 3:30 p.m., Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg. Presented by Maj. Gen. John Gronski (Ret.)
• Boomer’s Drive-Thru Trick or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Muncy Bank Ballpark, Williamsport.
• Haunted Hotel, Watson Inn, 7 to 10 p.m., 100 Main St., Watsontown. Same hours Saturday. ($)
• Halloween Party, 7 p.m., Milton American Legion Post 71, 401 N. Front St., Milton. 570-742-4632. ($)
Saturday, Oct. 29
• Free blood pressure, blood sugar and lipid point of care screening, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Biannual Eastern Pennsylvania Stamp Show, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Schnecksville Fire Company, 4550 Old Packhouse Road, Schnecksville.
• Munchkins and Pumpkins, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.