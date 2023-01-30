Mansfield University announces dean’s list
MANSFIELD — Mansfield University has announced its fall semester dean’s list. TO be named to the list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
Local students named to the list include:
• Megan Bartlow of Montgomery
• Owen Lilley of New Columbia
• Rylie Mong of Watsontown
• Kade Showers of Allenwood
• Kaelyn Watson of Watsontown
• Lauren Watson of Watsontown
James Madison dean’s listHARRISONBURG, Va. — Two local students were among those named to the fall semester dean’s list at James Madison University.
Those named to the list include:
• Nicholas Osborne of Mifflinburg
• Janelle Callison of Winfield
Muhlenberg college dean’s listALLENTOWN — Two local students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Muhlenberg College.
Students named to the list include:
• Kaylin Foss of Mifflinburg
• Nicole Lamprinos of Lewisburg
Martin named to dean’s listBURLINGTON, Vt. — Rowen Martin has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Vermont.
Martin, from Lewisburg, is majoring in business administration.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20% of the class in their respective college or school.
Criswell named to president’s listMANSFIELD — Emma Criswell, of New Columbia, has been named to the fall president’s list at Mansfield University.
Criswell is studying in the Bachelor of Music — Music Education program.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
Ayers earns dean’s list statusWORCESTER, Mass. — Sarah Ayers, of Lewisburg, was named to the College of the Holy Cross fall dean’s list.
She is a member of the Class of 2023.
Hauger participates in service-learning tripANNVILLE — Erica Hauger, of Lewisburg, is one of 13 Lebanon Valley College students who participated in a winter break Navajo Nation Service-Learning Trip. The group spent the week immersed in life on a Navajo reservation as they completed numerous projects on two different farms in Tuba City, Ariz.
Hauger, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice.
