College presents achievement awards
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology recently presented achievement awards to its fall graduates.
Local award winners include:
• Academic Excellence in Nursing Award: Jamie Laraine Paugh, Danville, nursing.
• Spirit of Nursing Award: Haleigh Ellen Leighow, Watsontown, nursing.
• Linda F. Clark, BS RN, Memorial Nursing Commencement Award: Leah E. Kline, Middleburg, nursing.
• Shirley Novosel Memorial Award: Nikki M. Boyd, Milton, nursing.
Dean’s list announcedGREENVILLE, S.C. — Several local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bob Jones University.
The list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
• Nathan Allred, a sophomore nursing major from Winfield.
• Alaina Groff, a junior English education major from New Columbia.
Darer completes research projectWORCESTER, Mass. — Samuel Darer, of Lewisburg, a member of the Class of 2023 majoring in chemistry at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled Living with Fracking: Women’s Narratives in Zharrez, Albania.
Lebanon Valley College announces dean’s listANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College has announced its fall semester dean’s list.
Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.
Local students named to the list include:
• Tate Llanso, of Lewisburg, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
• Garrett Becker, of Mifflinburg, pursuing a Bachelor of Science and Master of Athletic Training.
• Erica Hauger, of Lewisburg, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice.
• Rhyle Strausbaugh, of Montgomery, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
• Jayla Felix, of Milton, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
