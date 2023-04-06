LEWISBURG — Poetry and natural art created with handmade inks and papers by local artist Heather Adams will be on display in April in Gallery 225 at the Public Library for Union County.
The exhibit titled “Place Lore: Spring” features a collection of seeds and spore prints, poems, and weather notes using handmade papers and inks created from locally-foraged materials.
Adams said she focuses on a slow and natural living to produce art.
“I’ve spent the last few years of my life moving further and further away from Industrial time,” said Adams. “My art reflects this far more analog pace of living. I look for small moments – through the lens, with my pen, in the crafts of ink- and paper.”
