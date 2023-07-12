BASEBALL

MLB STANDINGS AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 58 35 .624 _ Baltimore 54 35 .607 2 Toronto 50 41 .549 7 New York 49 42 .538 8 Boston 48 43 .527 9 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 45 45 .500 _ Minnesota 45 46 .495 ½ Detroit 39 50 .438 5½ Chicago 38 54 .413 8 Kansas City 26 65 .286 19½ West Division W L Pct GB Texas 52 39 .571 _ Houston 50 41 .549 2 Seattle 45 44 .506 6 Los Angeles 45 46 .495 7 Oakland 25 67 .272 27½ NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 60 29 .674 _ Miami 53 39 .576 8½ Philadelphia 48 41 .539 12 New York 42 48 .467 18½ Washington 36 54 .400 24½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cincinnati 50 41 .549 _ Milwaukee 49 42 .538 1 Chicago 42 47 .472 7 Pittsburgh 41 49 .456 8½ St. Louis 38 52 .422 11½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 51 38 .573 _ Arizona 52 39 .571 _ San Francisco 49 41 .544 2½ San Diego 43 47 .478 8½ Colorado 34 57 .374 18 AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday’s Games All-Star Game: NL 3 AL 2 Friday’s Games Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Boston at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday’s Games All-Star Game: NL 3 AL 2 Friday’s Games San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Boston at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Washington at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

SOCCER

MLS STANDINGS Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 14 2 6 48 36 24 New England 11 4 7 40 38 28 Nashville 11 7 5 38 30 19 Philadelphia 11 7 4 37 37 25 Columbus 10 6 6 36 43 30 Atlanta 9 6 8 35 41 37 Orlando City 9 6 7 34 32 27 D.C. United 8 9 6 30 32 30 CF Montréal 8 11 2 26 20 29 New York 6 8 8 26 21 23 Chicago 6 7 8 26 27 31 Charlotte FC 6 8 8 26 30 38 New York City FC 5 7 11 26 24 28 Toronto FC 3 10 10 19 18 32 Inter Miami CF 5 13 3 18 22 33 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Saint Louis City SC 12 7 2 38 40 24 Seattle 10 7 5 35 28 20 Real Salt Lake 9 7 7 34 32 33 Los Angeles FC 9 6 6 33 30 24 Austin FC 8 8 5 29 29 29 FC Dallas 8 9 5 29 24 25 San Jose 7 7 8 29 26 29 Houston 8 10 4 28 26 31 Minnesota United 7 8 6 27 25 29 Sporting Kansas City 6 10 8 26 30 34 Vancouver 6 7 7 25 32 29 Portland 5 9 8 23 23 31 LA Galaxy 5 9 7 22 23 33 Colorado 3 10 9 18 16 30 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Tuesday, July 4 Columbus 2, Miami 2, tie Orlando City 4, Toronto FC 0 D.C. United 1, FC Dallas 0 Portland 0, Colorado 0, tie Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy ppd. LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1 Wednesday, July 5 Charlotte FC 1, New York City FC 1, tie Saturday, July 8 Cincinnati 2, Charlotte FC 2, tie New York City FC 1, Columbus 1, tie Miami 2, D.C. United 2, tie Atlanta 1, CF Montréal 0 New York 2, New England 1 Saint Louis City SC 1, Toronto FC 0 Chicago 1, Nashville 0 Sporting Kansas City 2, Houston 2, tie Austin FC 4, Minnesota 1 Colorado 2, FC Dallas 1 Real Salt Lake 4, Orlando City 0 LA Galaxy 3, Philadelphia 1 San Jose 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie Seattle 3, Vancouver 2 Wednesday, July 12 New England 2, Atlanta 1 Cincinnati 2, New York 1 CF Montréal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota 3, Houston 0 Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie Philadelphia 2, Nashville 0 Seattle at San Jose, late Austin FC at Vancouver, late Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC, late Saturday, July 15 Orlando City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. Miami at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. New York at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.