Tuesday, May 17

Boys baseball

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Hughesville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Bucktail at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

Boys baseball

Milton at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

District 4 Doubles Tournament (at Williamsport H.S.), 9 a.m.

Thursday, May 19

Boys/girls track and field

District 4 Championships (at Williamsport H.S.), 6

Girls softball

Lewisburg at Lourdes Regional, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 20

Girls softball

Muncy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Boys/girls track and field

District 4 Championships (at Williamsport H.S.), 9 a.m.

Girls softball

Milton at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.

