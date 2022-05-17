Tuesday, May 17
Boys baseball
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Hughesville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Bucktail at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
Boys baseball
Milton at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
District 4 Doubles Tournament (at Williamsport H.S.), 9 a.m.
Thursday, May 19
Boys/girls track and field
District 4 Championships (at Williamsport H.S.), 6
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Lourdes Regional, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 20
Girls softball
Muncy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
Boys/girls track and field
District 4 Championships (at Williamsport H.S.), 9 a.m.
Girls softball
Milton at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.
