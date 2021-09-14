ALLENWOOD — Bruce and Julie Rearick feel a deeply personal connection with the citizens of Haiti.
“Global poverty is so real in Haiti, but my thing is that they are overcomers,” Julie said. “No matter what comes their way, whether it’s a hurricane, an earthquake, an assassination of a president, they overcome the obstacles. I respect that so much.”
Through their volunteerism as the East Coast Location directors with Kids Around the World, the Rearicks have traveled to Haiti more than 30 times, leading the installation of playgrounds at orphanages and schools.
While the Rearicks are in the process of retiring from Kids Around the World, they plan to remain active volunteers with the organization.
A key area of focus of the Rearicks for the organization will be leading an annual OneMeal food-packaging event.
After hosting a successful event last year, the Rearicks are planning for the second LOVEhill Food for Haiti Packing Event. It will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at LOVEhill Farm, 478 Sunanday Lane, Allenwood.
Julie’s son, Ike Sunanday, passed away in 2014, when he was just 32 years old. He created LOVEhill, a location where the word “love” is cut into the grass on the side of the hill.
Julie said Ike’s father Brad — who owns the property — has converted a barn on site into an event venue, where the food packaging will take place. She noted that a cross was cut into the side of the barn, with a view to the outside.
Julie explained the first food-packing event was held one year ago to replace 5K fundraisers which had been held to support the installation of playgrounds around the world.
“We decided, at this point, it was probably better to send food... than build playgrounds,” she said.
Julie said it’s difficult to send playgrounds to Haiti as Kids Around the World cannot send volunteers there to assemble them.
“We have seven playgrounds that need installed in Haiti,” she said. “Three of those represent one project. There are four projects waiting for their playgrounds to be installed.”
Currently, she said the playgrounds are being stored in Haiti by Grace International, an organization Kids Around the World works with.
“It’s not safe in Haiti, due to the violence,” Julie said. “You are risking your life if you go to Haiti in the last year.”
The situation there was exacerbated, she said, by the July assassination of President Jovenel Moise and the August earthquake.
“It definitely breaks my heart,” Julie said. “There are a lot of children (in Haiti) I know by name. I don’t even know if they’re OK.”
One community the Rearicks have visited, Les Cayes, was particularly hard hit by the August earthquake.
“I’m still waiting to hear from some of the partners that we worked with, just to know (if they’re OK),” she said.
Another community which the Rearicks helped to build a playground in, Jeremie, was also devastated by the quake.
“That whole city was the only place I’ve ever been in Haiti that was actually nice,” Julie said. “It still had all the French buildings. It reminded me of New Orleans.”
The city was left in rubble following the earthquake.
Like with the first food packing event held last year, the meals packaged during the Oct. 16 event will be shipped to Grace International in Haiti.
The organization will use the meals to feed 1,200 children for one school year. Grace International will also distribute the food will to other organizations impacted by the earthquake.
Julie said her contacts in Haiti describe the situation there as “chaotic.”
“They have not received any (COVID-19) vaccines,” she said. “The COVID is there, but there’s not much reporting.”
In addition, help is slow to come for those impacted by the earthquake.
“They are not seeing the help that they did the last time (there was a major earthquake,” Julie said. “The medical assistance is not coming in. The food is not coming in.”
In addition, she said it’s difficult to get supplies to the country.
“Some of the organizations that were shipping things in by big cargo planes, they would get robbed,” Julie said. “(Trucks carrying containers) would get pulled over. There is a lot of gangs that pull over the containers. They take everything. It is not uncommon for the drivers to get killed.”
She is confident the food to be packaged Oct. 16 will reach those in need.
“It will feed somebody,” Julie said.
According to information provided by the Rearicks, meals being packed include protein, carbohydrates and other nutrients.
Donations are also needed to cover the cost of shipping the container of meals to Haiti.
“We’ve raised over $10,000 so far, and it always comes in,” Julie said.
Last year, $27,000 was raised. That covered the cost of shipping the food items to be assembled to Allenwood, and then sending the packages on to Haiti.
“What I would like to have is as many people as possible participate,” Julie said. “We have a group of nurses coming, we have a youth group coming, several churches.
“Most people want to come for a two-hour time slot,” she continued. “Last year, people stayed all day. They were having so much fun, they didn’t want to leave.”
Food-packaging lines are able to be sponsored by churches or organizations, allowing all individuals from those groups to work together to assemble the packages.
More than 100,000 meals are expected to be assembled Oct. 16. Pre-registration is requested.
To register to participate, visit https://lovehill.app.rsvpify.com.
To donate to the cause, visit https://give.kidsaroundtheworld.com/campaign/lovehill-onemeal-2021/c347390.
