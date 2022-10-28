Friday, Oct. 28

High school football

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Milton at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Boys soccer

District 4 playoffs

Class A quarterfinal

at Danville Area High School

No. 6 Meadowbrook vs. No. 3 East Juniata, 2 p.m.

Class 2A quarterfinals

at Balls Mills Complex, Hepburnville

No. 4 Warrior Run vs. No. 5 Milton, noon

No. 1 Lewisburg vs. No. 8 Central/No. 9 Williamson, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer

District 4 playoffs

Class 3A semifinal

at Milton Area High School

No. 3 Mifflinburg vs. No. 2 Selinsgrove, 6 p.m.

College football

Ohio State at Penn State, TBA

Colgate at Bucknell, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 5

High school cross country

PIAA Championships at Hershey, 9 a.m.

College football

Penn State at Indiana, TBA

Fordham at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

