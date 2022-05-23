Senior Health Day
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital’s Community Health and Wellness Department will be holding National Senior Health and Fitness Day from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 25, at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
Activities will include visits with vendors, free health screenings, and a variety of instructor-led activities.
Highlighted activities will include: Pickleball available during the entire event; a Silver Sneakers demonstration at 10 a.m.; and golf simulator demonstrations during the entire event.
More information about the event is available by calling Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
Stroke screening
PENNS CREEK — A stroke screening will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Middleburg.
The screening will be presented by Shannon Wilson, of Geisinger Encompass Health.
Hospital sets screenings
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its June screening schedule.
The following will be held:
• Free bone density screen, noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Skin Cancer Screen: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Blood Pressure Screenings: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, Sunbury YMCA, includes blood sugar screening; 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center, includes blood sugar screening; 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, Milton YMCA, includes blood sugar screening; and 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, Mifflinburg YMCA.
Hospital announces June classes
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its schedule of June classes.
The following will be held:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center.
• Prepared Childbirth Class: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 8 through June 29, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center.
• Newborn Care: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center.
• Child Safety Seat Checks: At the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, or 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at The Miller Center.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at The Miller Center.
• Heartsaver Adult/Child/Infant CPR Class: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Miller Center.
• AARP Smart Driver: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, at the Miller Center.
• Safe Sitters: Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., Selinsgrove.
• Wellness 360 Active Aging Network, Healthy Eating: An Anti-Inflammation Approach, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at The Miller Center, Room D/E.
• AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Miller Center.
To register for classes and pay fees, call 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
