LEWISBURG — The tragic death of a local emergency responder — and two people he was trying to rescue from rising waters — is a story which will reverberate throughout the community for decades to come when reflecting back on June 1972.
Al Walter, who has been an emergency responder for nearly 50 years, recalls hearing of the death of Gordon Hufnagle.
Hufnagle, Walter explained, had recently transitioned to serving as Lewisburg’s police chief to the community’s safety officer at the time of the flood.
With Bull Run rising in downtown Lewisburg, Walter recounted that Hufnagle set out on June 22 to rescue a couple — Joseph and Agnes Murphy — who weren’t able to leave their home before the waters started rising.
“The water was so fast, it capsized the boat,” Walter said. “They found the one body at the Winfield carnival grounds.”
Hufnagle’s body was found in the area of where the boat capsized in present-day downtown Lewisburg. According to reports from the time, Joseph Murphy survived the initial capsizing, but died a short time later at his son’s home.
“They named Hufnagle Park after (Gordon Hufnagle),” Walter said. “That’s, basically, where he died, right in that area.”
Not yet a volunteer firefighter at the time, Walter had just graduated from the Williamsport Area Community College and started a job at the Lewisburg National Bank.
With the rains falling, Walter was called to the bank to help remove items from the basement.
“They were already starting to get water into the basement,” he said.
“It just kept on raining, heavily,” Walter said. “The radio station, WMLP, at this time was calling for a terrible flood.
“The National Weather Service, even the police department, said they should take (the WMLP announcers) into custody. They were stirring up trouble,” he continued. “They were right. They were right,” referring to WMLP.
Walter remembers volunteering to help feed individuals displaced by the flood, as they were temporarily housed at a location along Kurtz Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
He also recalls seeing the destruction throughout the Lewisburg and Milton areas.
“I didn’t go out in the middle of the storm much,” Walter said. “After the rains had stopped, you could go out and look around. There was marshal law. You had to be off the street (by dusk). That was to stop any looting. I don’t remember too much of that happening.”
Asphalt where Route 15 now runs in the area of the former Bechtel’s Dairy in Lewisburg was torn up by the floodwaters. Walter said Lewisburg’s William Cameron Engine Company lost a fire engine which got stuck in floodwater along Route 15.
The intersection of Routes 15 and 45 was under water.
“Milton was a very bustling community before the ‘72 flood,” Walter said. “So many structures were badly damaged. “They tore them down for reconstruction.”
Walter was employed to collect data for the 2000 Census.
“I found some properties that were still not occupied,” he noted. “They were still the same as they were (after the ‘72 flood). They may still be that way.”
Walter wonders what the emergency response to a major flooding event today would be like.
“Now, fire departments have better equipment, a lot less personnel,” he said. “The personnel would be spread very thin.”
