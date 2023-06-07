Friday, June 9
• Turbotville Community Carnival, parade 7 p.m., entertainment by Lucky Afternoon from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Turbotville.
Saturday, June 10
• Winterfest Auto Show, registration starts at 8 a.m., awards begin at noon, St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemeetery Road, Milton. ($)
• YesterShoppe! indoor yard sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. 570-326-3326.
• Gutelius House open, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during Mifflinburg Buggy Days, Fifth and Green streets, Mifflinburg.
• Basic crochet, 10 a.m. to noon, West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Pop-in to Plant, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
• ex-STREAM Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Musem, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg.
• Free Father’s Day puppet program, 1 p.m., Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
• Milton PA Beer Fest, 2 to 6 p.m., South Front Street, Milton. miltonpabeerfest.com. ($)
• Turbotville Community Carnival, 3 p.m. cornhole tournament registration, entertainment by Mahoney Brothers, 7 to 10 p.m., Turbotville.
Sunday, June 11
• Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society Strawberry Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Historic Warrior Run Church, Eighth Street Drive and Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville.
• Way’s Garden Art Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Maynard and West Fourth streets, Williamsport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.