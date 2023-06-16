SELINSGROVE — The Soroptimist International Club of Snyder, Union and Northumberland Counties held its last meeting of the 2022-2023 term year at Marzoni’s in Selinsgrove.
Board members were installed by Lisa Malago, the District 4 Director of the North Atlantic Region. Debbie Reichenbach is the president of SI SUN. Tasha Herald is president elect, Michelle Harman is secretary, Diane Savidge is in-house treasurer, Teresa Hoffman is project treasurer, Beverly Bayer is a director, and Carol Good is a director.
Karen Gehers, SI SUN member and treasurer of the North Atlantic Region, recognized club members for their years of membership. Beverly Bayer was recognized as being a SI SUN member for five years. Debbie Reichenbach for being a SI SUN member for 10 years. And Susan Gift for 40 years of membership. They all received a letter of service and flowers.
Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization of women in 130 countries and territories with a mission of providing the lives of women and girls with access to education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.
The local SUN Soroptimist Club is meeting in person and via zoom. Meetings are the first Wednesday of each month. The club does not meet in July and August.
