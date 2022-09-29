Thursday, Sept. 29

Girls soccer

Milton at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

South Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Warrior Run at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Milton, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Milton, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Montgomery, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

District 4 Championship (at Williamsport C.C.), TBA

Friday, Sept. 30

High school football

Lewisburg at Danville, 7 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Hughesville at Milton, 7 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Lewisburg at Paul Short Invitational (at Lehigh Univ.), 3:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Boys soccer

Crestwood at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 1 p.m.

South Williamsport at Milton, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Lewisburg at Hughesville, 3 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.

Central Mountain at Milton, 2 p.m.

Field hockey

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 11 a.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, Warrior Run at NEPA Invitational (at Bloomsburg Univ.), TBA

Girls tennis

Saint John Neumann at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.

Boys/girls golf

District 4 Championship (at Williamsport C.C.), TBA

College football

Northwestern at Penn State, TBA

Lafayette at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

Field hockey

Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Danville at Milton, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

