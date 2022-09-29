Thursday, Sept. 29
Girls soccer
Milton at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
South Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Warrior Run at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Milton, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at Milton, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Montgomery, 4 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
District 4 Championship (at Williamsport C.C.), TBA
Friday, Sept. 30
High school football
Lewisburg at Danville, 7 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Hughesville at Milton, 7 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Boys/girls cross country
Lewisburg at Paul Short Invitational (at Lehigh Univ.), 3:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Boys soccer
Crestwood at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 1 p.m.
South Williamsport at Milton, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Lewisburg at Hughesville, 3 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.
Central Mountain at Milton, 2 p.m.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 11 a.m.
Boys/girls cross country
Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, Warrior Run at NEPA Invitational (at Bloomsburg Univ.), TBA
Girls tennis
Saint John Neumann at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.
Boys/girls golf
District 4 Championship (at Williamsport C.C.), TBA
College football
Northwestern at Penn State, TBA
Lafayette at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 3
Field hockey
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Danville at Milton, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
