LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its schedule of May screenings, classes and support groups.
The following screenings will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 20 and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Blood Pressure Screenings:
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, Sunbury YMCA. Includes a blood sugar screening.
• 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center. Includes a blood sugar screening.
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, Milton YMCA. Includes a blood sugar screening.
• 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, Mifflinburg YMCA
The following classes will be held:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, in the hospital’s Miller Conference Center, Lewisburg.
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in the hospital’s Miller Conference Center.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, at The Miller Center.
• Heartsaver Adult/Child/Infant CPR Class: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at The Miller Center.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at The Miller Center.
• What You Need to Know About Prediabetes: 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, The Miller Center.
• Wellness 360 Active Aging Network, Financial Wellness for Active Agers: 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at The Miller Center.
• Here Comes the Sun: 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
The following support groups will meet:
• Bariatric: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, meet at the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market parking lot off of Route 45, for a spring walk.
• Empty Arms: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, at a location to be determined. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.
