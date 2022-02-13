BETHLEHEM – The Bucknell wrestling team fell to No. 23 Lehigh, 21-12, on Saturday afternoon at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall.
The Mountain Hawks (9-8, 5-3 EIWA) pulled away from the Bison (12-5, 7-3 EIWA) behind a five-bout winning streak that stretched between 174 and 125 pounds. All but the heavyweight bout, a pin by four-time EIWA champion Jordan Wood of Lehigh, was decided by decision, with five coming down to four or fewer points.
In the day’s lone bout between nationally ranked grapplers, No. 18 Zach Hartman was a commanding 10-3 victor over No. 25 Brian Meyer at 165 pounds. After ceding the opening takedown, Hartman immediately responded with an escape and a takedown of his own; by the middle stanza’s end, he held a comfortable 7-2 advantage.
Hartman’s triumph over Meyer was his 16th career over a nationally ranked opponent. The two-time All-American also moved to a sterling 22-3 (14-1 dual) on the season and wrapped up EIWA dual action with a perfect 8-0 mark.
Kurt Phipps (133) scored a decisive 11-5 victory over Satoshi Abe to improve to 19-8 (14-3 dual) in 2021-22. The sophomore edged Hartman for the team lead in EIWA dual victories, finishing with a strong 9-1 record.
No. 26 Darren Miller (141) stretched his winning streak to five bouts with an 8-2 decision over Drew Munch. The 2021 NCAA qualifier will hold a 13-2 (8-2 dual) record entering next week’s dual finale.
Nick Delp (157) closed out the dual with a hard-fought blanking of Luca Frinzi; late in the third period, while up 1-0 with the riding time point locked in, he held off a Frinzi shot to keep the bout from going into sudden victory. Delp’s whitewashing was his second in a row; it also represented the fifth time this season he pulled out a win by two or fewer points.
The Mountain Hawks, who were celebrating Senior Day, only sent three of their six wrestlers ranked in this week’s Intermat poll to the mat. Josh Humphreys (7th at 157), Malyke Hines (17th at 133) and Jaret Lane (27th at 125) did not see action. They moved to 15-1 all time against Bucknell with their victory.
The Bison next close their 2021-22 dual calendar at Oklahoma State, which is ranked 12th in this week’s NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll, at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. The Cowboys will be the their second nationally ranked opponent of the campaign.
No. 23 Lehigh 21, Bucknell 12Saturday at Lehigh
