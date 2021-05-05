LEWISBURG — William “Bill” P. Criswell, 71, of 1667 Fairchild Road, Lewisburg, since 1974, met His heavenly Savior at 2:38 a.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, passing from leukemia, diagnosed two days prior.
He was born Aug. 16, 1949, a son of the late John W. and Dorothy M. (Killian) Criswell. On April 8, 1972, in Lewisburg, he married the former Deborah E. Feaster, who survives.
Bill was a 1967 graduate of Milton High School and earned his associate degree in drafting from Williamsport Area Community College in 1969. He served in the Vietnam from Feb. 19, 1970 until Oct. 19, 1971.
Bill took up professional farming and was also a rural carrier for the US Postal Service in Lewisburg until he retired in 2013.
He was a member of the Lewisburg Alliance Church
Surviving in addition to his wife of 49 years, are one daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Michele and Patrick Moseley of Lewisburg; one son and daughter-in-law, Lucas and Melinda Criswell of Lewisburg; one brother, Kenneth J. Criswell of New Columbia; one sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Keith Smith of Port Matilda; and four grandchildren, Nathan, Owen and Parker Criswell, and Cole Moseley. He was preceded in death by one infant son, Joshua W.
Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 21, and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Lewisburg, Alliance Church, 137 Supplee Mill Road, Lewisburg, where a celebration of life service will be conducted at 11 with the Rev. Dr. Rubens Ruba officiating.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
