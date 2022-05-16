Former U.S. Senator and Connecticut Governor Lowell Weicker is 91. Former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is 79. Jazz musician Billy Cobham is 78. Actor Danny Trejo is 78. Actor Bill Smitrovich is 75. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 69. Actor Debra Winger is 67. Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut is 66. Olympic gold medal marathon runner Joan Benoit Samuelson is 64. Actor Mare Winningham is 63. Rock musician Boyd Tinsley (The Dave Matthews Band) is 58. Rock musician Krist Novoselic is 57. Singer Janet Jackson is 56. Country singer Scott Reeves (Blue County) is 56. Actor Brian F. O’Byrne is 55. R&B singer Ralph Tresvant (New Edition) is 54. Actor David Boreanaz is 53. Political commentator Tucker Carlson is 53. Actor Tracey Gold is 53. International Tennis Hall of Famer Gabriela Sabatini is 52. Country singer Rick Trevino is 51. Musician Simon Katz is 51. TV personality Bill Rancic is 51. Actor Khary Payton is 50. Rapper Special Ed is 50. Actor Tori Spelling is 49. Actor Sean Carrigan is 48. Singer-rapper B. Slade (formerly known as Tonex) is 47. Actor Lynn Collins is 45. Actor Melanie Lynskey is 45. Actor Jim Sturgess is 44. Actor Joseph Morgan is 41. DJ Alex Pall (The Chainsmokers) is 37. Actor Megan Fox is 36. Actor Drew Roy is 36. Actor Jacob Zachar is 36. Actor-comedian Jermaine Fowler is 34. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster is 32. Actor Marc John Jefferies is 32. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Ashley Wagner is 31. Actor Miles Heizer is 28.
