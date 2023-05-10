Wednesday, May 10

Boys baseball

Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 11

Girls softball

Milton at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.

District 4 Team Tournament

Championship match, TBA

Boys lacrosse

Lake Lehman at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Danville, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Boys baseball

Milton at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Warrior Run at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Boys baseball

Shikellamy at Milton, 4 p.m.

Girls softball

Milton at Central Columbia Tournament, TBA

Coed track and field

PHAC Championship Meet (at Danville H.S.), 10 a.m.

Boys tennis

District 4 Doubles Tournament (at Williamsport H.S.), 9 a.m.

Monday, May 15

Boys baseball

Millville at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Muncy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16

Girls softball

Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

