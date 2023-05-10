Wednesday, May 10
Boys baseball
Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 11
Girls softball
Milton at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.
District 4 Team Tournament
Championship match, TBA
Boys lacrosse
Lake Lehman at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Danville, 5 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Boys baseball
Milton at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Boys baseball
Shikellamy at Milton, 4 p.m.
Girls softball
Milton at Central Columbia Tournament, TBA
Coed track and field
PHAC Championship Meet (at Danville H.S.), 10 a.m.
Boys tennis
District 4 Doubles Tournament (at Williamsport H.S.), 9 a.m.
Monday, May 15
Boys baseball
Millville at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Muncy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16
Girls softball
Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
