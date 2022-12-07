Linguist and political philosopher Noam Chomsky is 94. Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne is 91. Actor Ellen Burstyn is 90. Broadcast journalist Carole Simpson is 82. Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench is 75. Actor-director-producer James Keach is 75. Country singer Gary Morris is 74. Singer-songwriter Tom Waits is 73. Sen. Susan M. Collins, R-Maine, is 70. Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird is 66. Actor Priscilla Barnes is 65. Former “Tonight Show” announcer Edd (cq) Hall is 64. Rock musician Tim Butler (The Psychedelic Furs) is 64. Actor Patrick Fabian is 58. Actor Jeffrey Wright is 57. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 56. Actor Kimberly Hébert Gregory (TV: “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”) is 50. Producer-director Jason Winer is 50. Former NFL player Terrell Owens is 49. Rapper-producer Kon Artis is 48. Pop singer Nicole Appleton (All Saints) is 47. Latin singer Frankie J is 46. Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 46. Actor Chris Chalk is 45. Actor Shiri Appleby is 44. Pop-rock singer/celebrity judge Sara Bareilles is 43. Actor Jennifer Carpenter is 43. Actor Jack Huston is 40. MLB first baseman Pete Alonso is 28.
