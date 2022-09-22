Three locals graduate from Wilkes University
WILKES-BARRE — Three local students were among those to graduate during the summer commencement ceremony, held recently at Wilkes University.
Local graduates include:
• Miranda Bollinger, of Mifflinburg, received the Master of Science in education.
• Nicole Morgan, of Milton, received the Master of Science in education.
• Cameron Wayne, of Coal Township, received the Bachelor of Science in nursing.
McBride earns dean’s list status
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Seton Hall University recently announced that Grace McBride, of Lewisburg, has qualified for the spring dean’s list.
After the close of every semester, undergraduate students complete all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the dean’s list.
Bingaman receives master’s degree
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — University of the Cumberlands has announced that Krista Bingaman, of Watsontown, recently completed her Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
Bloomsburg students complete internships
BLOOMSBURG — More than 200 students from Bloomsburg University recently completed academic internships.
Local students to complete internships include:
• Alyssa Byers, Milton, completed an internship with Phoenix Rehabilitation and Health Services Inc. in Blairsville.
• Pacey Howard, Watsontown, completed an internship with Columbia County Prison in Bloomsburg.
• Tatum Omlor, Lewisburg, completed an internship with Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
• Gretchen Powell, Mifflinburg, completed an internship with Midd-West School District in Middleburg.
• Cassandra Smith, New Columbia, completed an internship with Columbia County Prison in Bloomsburg.
• Chad Snyder, Milton, completed an internship with North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Danville.
• Paige Treibley, Milton, completed an internship with Milton Art Bank in Milton.
• Drew Van Benthuysen, Winfield, completed an internship with Susquehanna Tree Care in Bloomsburg.
Local students earn Award of Excellence
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Two local residents have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.
Local students to receive the award are:
• Emily Purinton, of Lewisburg, enrolled in the Western Governors University College of Health Professions.
• Joseph Welker, of Northumberland, enrolled in the Western Governors University College of Information Technology.
Osborne enrolls at James Madison University
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Mifflinburg resident, Nicholas Osborne has enrolled at James Madison University for the fall semester.
Osborne’s selected major is engineering.
Hile playing for Kutztown
KUTZTOWN — Kutztown University has announced 105 student-athletes will represent its football team for the 2022 season, including Brandon Hile of Winfield.
Pick serving as resident assistant
ANNVILLE — Tyler Pick of Watsontown, is one of 45 resident assistants at Lebanon Valley College this academic year.
Pick, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in mathematics.
