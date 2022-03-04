LEWISBURG — Anthony Morgan, recently hired as chief of Bucknell University Public Safety, told a Thursday afternoon gathering that department policies and procedures would be reviewed.
Morgan addressed a meeting dubbed as a Community Conversation at the Elaine Langone Center with students and other campus security stakeholders.
Morgan said the review process would be thorough with projected results posted by fall 2022.
“One thing I’ve recognized is that when it comes to safety, (it) is a very personal thing,” Morgan said. “It can be very difficult when you talk about our very presence to some makes them feel unsafe.”
Morgan said the perception was a by-product of a lack of individual relationships.
“Looking at us in uniforms as a whole as a profession, not as an individual,” he continued. “It is critically important for us to have an individual relationship on campus so we can move past that.”
Procedures involving allegations of sexual misconduct were ripe for change so that purported victims would not need make their claim repeatedly.
Morgan acknowledged alcohol and substance abuse on campuses also provide complications for security.
Recent criticism of the Public Safety has included allegations that destruction of evidence was permitted by a former chief after report of harassment. Critics have also alleged that a reported confrontation nearly a year ago at an LGBTQ-affirming house was not taken seriously by the department.
A walkout and rally was recently held during which some students also claimed minorities were not treated equitably by campus security.
Questions followed as well as a plan for writing pertinent thoughts on pieces of poster paper.
Among the students, Griffin Perrault expressed frustration that Morgan had not met with a student group after first agreeing to.
Morgan replied some of the ways students express their concerns may be constructive to them, but not constructive for attendance by a chief of Public Safety. He acknowledged that protest and social action were an integral part of the college experience.
Though glad to hear the department was interested in hearing student concerns and responding to them, Perrault remained skeptical.
Morgan presented five main areas of action including community engagement, training, technology policy and commitment to a safe campus.
Initiatives begun during the current semester included formation of a campus Police and Safety Advisory Committee, increased foot patrols, informal meetings with departments groups and offices, events with stakeholders and use of social media.
Morgan supported use of body cameras and said accreditation of the department was being explored.
