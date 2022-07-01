Friday, July 1

Little League baseball

9-11 Division

at Brown Avenue Park, Milton

Elimination game

Mifflinburg vs. Danville, 8 p.m.

Major Division

at Danny Green Field, Lewisburg

Mifflinburg vs. Lewisburg, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Little League baseball

8-10 Division

at Ber-Vaughn Park, Berwick

Lewisburg vs. Central-Berwick loser, 1 p.m.

Junior Division

at New Berlin Recreation Complex

Mifflinburg vs. Selinsgrove, 1 p.m.

Warrior Run vs. Danville, 4 p.m.

Little League softball

8-10 Division

at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove

Elimination bracket game

Mifflinburg vs. Warrior Run, 3:30 p.m.

Junior American Legion baseball

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 3

Little League baseball

8-10 Division

at Ber-Vaughn Park, Berwick

Winner’s bracket final, 1 p.m.

9-11 Division

at Brown Avenue Park, Milton

Milton vs. Selinsgrove, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 5

Little League baseball

Junior Division

at New Berlin Recreation Complex

Mifflinburg-Selinsgrove winner vs. WR-Danville winner, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 6

Little League baseball

Junior Division

at New Berlin Recreation Complex

Miff-Sel loser vs. WR-Danville loser, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 7

Junior American Legion baseball

Playoffs, TBA

