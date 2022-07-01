Friday, July 1
Little League baseball
9-11 Division
at Brown Avenue Park, Milton
Elimination game
Mifflinburg vs. Danville, 8 p.m.
Major Division
at Danny Green Field, Lewisburg
Mifflinburg vs. Lewisburg, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Little League baseball
8-10 Division
at Ber-Vaughn Park, Berwick
Lewisburg vs. Central-Berwick loser, 1 p.m.
Junior Division
at New Berlin Recreation Complex
Mifflinburg vs. Selinsgrove, 1 p.m.
Warrior Run vs. Danville, 4 p.m.
Little League softball
8-10 Division
at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
Elimination bracket game
Mifflinburg vs. Warrior Run, 3:30 p.m.
Junior American Legion baseball
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, July 3
Little League baseball
8-10 Division
at Ber-Vaughn Park, Berwick
Winner’s bracket final, 1 p.m.
9-11 Division
at Brown Avenue Park, Milton
Milton vs. Selinsgrove, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 5
Little League baseball
Junior Division
at New Berlin Recreation Complex
Mifflinburg-Selinsgrove winner vs. WR-Danville winner, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6
Little League baseball
Junior Division
at New Berlin Recreation Complex
Miff-Sel loser vs. WR-Danville loser, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 7
Junior American Legion baseball
Playoffs, TBA
