Actor Tom Skerritt is 89. Jazz musician Wayne Shorter is 89. Movie director Hugh Hudson is 86. Author Frederick Forsyth is 84. Movie director John Badham is 83. Filmmaker Marshall Brickman is 83. R&B singer Walter Williams (The O’Jays) is 79. Actor Anthony Heald is 78. Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 73. Actor John Savage is 73. Author Martin Amis is 73. Country singer-musician Henry Paul (Outlaws; Blackhawk) is 73. Rock singer Rob Halford is 71. Rock musician Geoff Downes (Asia) is 70. Rock singer Elvis Costello is 68. Movie director Tim Burton is 64. Actor Christian LeBlanc is 64. Actor Ashley Crow is 62. Actor Ally Walker is 61. Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is 61. Actor Joanne Whalley is 61. Rock musician Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) is 60. Actor Blair Underwood is 58. Actor Robert Maschio is 56. Rap DJ Terminator X (Public Enemy) is 56. Alternative country singer Jeff Tweedy (Wilco) is 55. Actor David Alan Basche is 54. Television chef Rachael Ray is 54. Actor Cameron Mathison is 53. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 52. Model Claudia Schiffer is 52. Country singer Brice Long is 51. Actor Nathan Page is 51. Actor-writer-director Ben Falcone is 49. Actor Eric Millegan is 48. Actor Alexander Skarsgard is 46. Actor Jonathan Togo is 45. Actor Kel Mitchell is 44. Actor Rachel Bilson is 41. Actor Blake Lively is 35. Actor Josh Flitter is 28.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- PSU Notebook: Nittany Lions bolstered by return of 33 letterwinners
- Sport Shorts: Lycoming football picked fourth in MAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll
- Jason Cohen named head men’s tennis coach at Bucknell
- HS Roundup: Lewisburg girls tennis falls to Hughesville
- A look at the high school golf season
- Crosscutters extend win streak to 4 games
- Pet adoptions at no charge
- Phillies host the Reds, aim to continue home win streak
Most Popular
Articles
- 3 hospitalized after being pulled from Milton inferno
- Kidnapping victim reconnects with those who helped crack the case
- Missing man located in wooded area
- Alma F. Stump
- Donna A. Beck
- Meter reader passes the ticket pad and pen
- Township takes steps to buy park
- Milton Marine to salute during Harvest Festival parade
- Aruba Groomers from Selinsgrove
- Lewisburg Freez to close at season's end
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.