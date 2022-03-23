University choir to tour
SELINSGROVE — For the first time in two years, the Susquehanna University Choir will embark on a spring break tour to the Philadelphia area.
The following performances will be free and open to the public:
• 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, Council Rock North High School, Newtown.
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, Council Rock South High School, Holland.
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, Downingtown High School, Exton.
• 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, Conrad Weiser High School, Robesonia.
The University Choir — under the direction of Amy Voorhees, Cyril M. Stretansky professor of choral music and director of choral activities — recently performed at the Eastern American Choral Directors Association conference in Boston. The choir was the only collegiate ensemble from Pennsylvania and one of only four ensembles selected from the state. The biennial conference draws choral directors from 11 states across the Northeast.
Susquehanna’s University Choir embarks on annual tours in Pennsylvania and throughout the eastern United States every spring. This year marks the first time the choir has had the opportunity to go on tour since its 2020 tour was cut short at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaker to discuss coffee production
WILLIAMSPORT — Stephanie Brockmann, Ph.D., assistant professor of economics at the University of New Hampshire, will present “Keeping the Cup Full: Addressing Barriers to Sustainable Coffee Production in Less Developed Economies at 5:30 p.m. April 5, in Krapf Gateway Center’s Trogner Presentation room. This free event is open to the public.
Brockmann will address three barriers for smallholder coffee farmers living in less developed economies, including perpetually low and variable prices that make production inviable, low participation in green certifications due to time and financial constraints, and underestimation of the value of pest control from bird predation — and what can be done to address them.
Brockmann holds a master’s degree in applied economics from Western Kentucky University and a doctoral degree from the University of Wyoming.
Middle States integration approval announced
BLOOMSBURG — The integration of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities has received initial approval by the institutional accrediting agency, Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
Accreditation by Middle States is required by the U.S. Department of Education and assures students, families and communities the university has completed a rigorous review process and provides a high-quality education.
In approving the Complex Substantive Change request, Middle States provides a clear path forward for these three institutions to officially unite on July 1.
Recently, the Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education voted to approve the name Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania to represent the integrated entity for Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities.
