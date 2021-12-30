LEWISBURG — Voters in two counties made Republican Lori Hackenberg the next Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, 17th District.
Vote totals in Snyder and Union counties, unofficial at the time, saw Hackenberg receive over 10,000 (58%) votes versus over 7,100 (42%) received by Brian Kerstetter, the Democratic nominee.
“I’m so excited and humbled,” Hackenberg said after results were in. “I’m also so honored to have voters of Snyder and Union counties show their support and confidence in me as their next judge of the Court of Common Pleas.”
Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock had previously announced his intention to retire at the end of the year and his current term. Hackenberg, a district judge based in Middleberg, has been serving on Treatment Court for the 17th Judicial District.
The judge’s position is paid $186,665 annually.
