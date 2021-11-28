ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Aubrey Joens scored 21 points, all on 3-pointers, older sister Ashley Joens had 13 points and No. 13 Iowa State made 18 3-pointers in a 93-59 rout of Penn State on Saturday at the Gulf Coast Showcase.
For Aubrey Joens, it was a career night. She tied her career high in scoring, had her first double-double and had career highs in rebounds with 11 and 3-pointers with seven.
Iowa State made 10 3-pointers in the first half. In one stretch of the first quarter the Cyclones had a 12-0 run — all on 3-pointers as Aubrey Joens made two and Ashley Joens and Lexi Donarski made one each. Iowa State led 24-10 after the first quarter and 45-28 at halftime.
The third quarter was similar to the first in that Penn State was stuck on 32 points for a near five-minute stretch and entered the fourth quarter trailing 65-39.
Beatriz Jordao had 13 points, Donarski 12 and Morgan Kane 11 for the Cyclones (6-0). Emily Ryan added 10 of Iowa State’s 22 assists.
Makenna Maris led Penn State (4-2) with 11 points and Ali Brigham scored 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.