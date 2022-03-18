Erma C. Smith
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral will follow at 11.
Ray E. Stahl
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where the funeral service will begin at 11.
Delphine B. Hamershock
A memorial service will be h eld at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Main St., Watsontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.