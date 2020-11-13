NASCAR point standings
NASCAR Cup: 1. Chase Elliott, 5040; 2. Brad Keselowski, 5035; 3. Joey Logano, 5034; 4. Denny Hamlin, 5033; 5. Kevin Harvick, 2410; 6. Alex Bowman, 2371; 7. Martin Truex, 2341; 8. Kyle Busch, 2341; 9. Ryan Blaney, 2336; 10. Kurt Busch, 2287.
NASCAR Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 4040; 2. Justin Allgaier, 4032; 3. Justin Haley, 4029; 4. Chase Briscoe, 4028; 5. Noah Gragson, 2306; 6. Brandon Jones, 2273; 7. Ross Chastain, 2270; 8. Harrison Burton, 2248; 9. Michael Annett, 2202; 10. Ryan Sieg, 2187.
NASCAR Truck: 1. Sheldon Creed, 4040; 2. Zane Smith, 4035; 3. Brett Moffitt, 4027; 4. Grant Enfinger, 4024; 5. Matt Crafton, 2274; 6. Austin Hill, 2242; 7. Ben Rhodes, 2240; 8. Christian Eckes, 2238; 9. Tyler Ankrum, 2198; 10. Todd Gilliland, 2141.
