Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: Tyson 250
Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway (oval, .625 miles)
Schedule: Today, practice, 3 p.m., FS1; Saturday, qualifying, 10:30 a.m., FS1; race, 1 p.m., Fox
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: All-Star Race
Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway (oval, .625 miles)
Schedule: Today, practice, 4 p.m., FS1; qualifying, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, heat races, 7 p.m., FS1; Sunday, All-Star Open, 5 p.m., FS1; race, 8 p.m., FS1.
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Indy 500 qualifying
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., NBC; Sunday, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBC.
