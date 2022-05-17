Milton
MILTON — A Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, in Harmony Cemetery, Mahoning Street, Milton.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano will be the keynote speaker.
Following the ceremony, a time of fellowship will be held at American Legion Post 71, North Front Street, Milton.
New Berlin
NEW BERLIN — A Memorial Day service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 30, at New Berlin Cemetery, 660 Walnut St., New Berlin.
The service is being organized by American Legion Benfer-Miller Post 957.
Call 570-966-2061 for more information.
Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg American Legion Post 182 will hold a Memorial Day parade at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 30.
The parade will start at Second and Market streets, and proceed to Seventh Street to the Lewisburg Cemetery, where a ceremony will be held.
The guest speaker will be Stan Hudson, who is a retired Safety and Emergency manager at Evangelical Community Hospital. He served on the Pennsylvania Counter Terrorism Task Force.
He was chairman of the North Central Incident Management Team, chairman of the North Central Health and Medical Team and was a member of the Pennsylvania Department of Health State Advisory Committee.
Hudson was also a Level III Hazardous Materials Technician, a Radiological Officer for Union County and was chairman of the Union County Emergency Preparedness Council.
Scout Troops and Youth Sports teams are invited to join the parade.
