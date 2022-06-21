MILTON — As the floodwaters of Agnes began to rise in Milton on Thursday, June 22, 1972, Tom Woland was busy answering a deluge of calls from worried residents looking for directions on how to prepare for the impending catastrophe.
“The most dramatic experience in my nine years of working for the borough, certainly,” Woland said.
Woland had started working for the Milton borough in October, 1971, after returning from military service, and was appointed acting borough secretary in February 1972. The morning of the flood he received a call from acting borough Manager Harold “Red” Mertz telling him to come into the borough office to man the phones.
“So we went in, spent the day in there, there was a lot of phone activity with people asking questions about where to go, what to do. Really all we were doing was directing them who to call, who to talk to,” said Woland.
“People were calling in a panic, ‘What do we do?’ and basically the instructions we were giving to everybody was ‘If you have any questions, get out. You’re more important than anything else, you can replace everything else, but don’t put yourselves or your family or your loved ones at risk.’” he said. “It’s tough to tell people to do that, you know, to leave their homes.”
At the time the borough shared a building on Front Street with the police department, and borough employees and officers watched as the water level began to creep higher and higher outside the windows. As many records and files were moved upstairs as possible, but it became clear that Woland and the others would not be able to stay in the building much longer.
By Thursday night, the phones which had been ringing nonstop throughout the day went dead. The police, civil defense and Red Cross workers moved to what is now the Rockwell Retirement Center, where they established a central command location for emergency services.
“It was just a matter then of spending the night at the borough office, watching the river out the back windows, which was kind of an eerie and spooky feeling seeing the streets filling up around us overnight,” Woland said, adding that everyone had too much adrenaline to sleep on the cots upstairs.
By Friday morning, water had not yet reached the first floor of the building, but the downstairs holding cells had filled up and the decision was made to evacuate the building.
Rescue crews in boats were moving people out of their homes to safety and Woland was picked up and dropped off at the corner of Arch and Broadway streets, to return to the borough offices once the waters had subsided and phone lines were working again.
“It really was amazing how the people of Milton all really, through all that devastation after it was all over, really just rolled up their sleeves, pitched in and started cleaning up without a lot of fanfare or fuss,” he said.
Plans for redevelopment of the borough were fairly extensive, Woland recalled. Significant change, especially change so abrupt in the wake of the flood, made many residents uncomfortable. Woland said the neighborhood he grew up in near the Chef Boyardee factory was part of the redevelopment, which took out many of the homes in the area.
“It was kind of devastating thinking that all those neighborhoods I grew up in and played in were going to be completely gone, because there were a lot of homes affected,” he said.
“There were a lot of meetings with the redevelopment authority, with borough council, and open to the public. There were some heated discussions about what was going to happen to our town,” Woland continued.
“A lot of people weren’t convinced that things were going to be for the better with this, with the redevelopment. A lot of the plans were based on trying to improve the town to get more business in here.”
Those in charge of the redevelopment efforts looked south to the flood wall in Sunbury and efforts were made to investigate the viability of such a construction in Milton. However, studies indicated that a flood wall couldn’t be easily built without unforeseen impacts on downstream water levels.
“It ended up being neither economically feasible or physically feasible to build a wall that would totally protect Milton, it just wasn’t going to happen,” Woland said.
In the aftermath of the flood, Woland said he could see debris hanging off telephone poles when he would drive around town. He said his parents’ house on Center Street, where he was living at the time, was the last place he expected the floodwaters to reach, though they only filled the basement.
“It’s kind of scary when you think about it, how much water was there and that almost everything entirely west of the railroad tracks was inundated with water.”
Now, 50 years later, Woland said he is pleased to see the ongoing efforts to revitalize the borough and bring businesses back to the area.
“We’re still here and plugging away and I think there’s enough interested people that they’re going to keep trying to make it better and that’s all you can hope for,” he said.
Woland recalled a quote he read in the Standard-Journal by a local businessman who was asked where Milton was located.
“They said, ‘North of Harrisburg, along the Susquehanna River, and occasionally in it,’ I just thought that was a pretty appropriate description, given what happened in ‘72.”
