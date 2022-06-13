MIFFLINBURG — “Patriot” was a word used frequently as word spread across the Central Susquehanna Valley of the Sunday death of Tom Reimensnyder, originally of Milton and most recently of Mifflinburg.
Reimensnyder, 89, was remembered for service in the Marine Corps and dedication to helping military veterans with challenges faced. He served under Gen. Douglas MacArthur during the Korean War at Inchon, Yong Don Po and Seoul.
Decorations earned included a Purple Heart.
In the 1990s, Reimensnyder was instrumental in an effort which restored a Civil War memorial along South Third Street, Lewisburg.
Reimensnyder was a frequent contributor to a committee which guided the parade and related activities, including a dinner dance and outdoor concert with fireworks.
Graham Showalter, long-time president of that committee, acknowledged Reimensnyder’s contributions to civic life.
“He was a great patriot,” Showalter said. “He loved Mifflinburg. He loved his country. Everything he did, he gave 100%.”
Showalter called Reimensnyder a “role model for people who never give up.” They also partnered in planning for the Cavalcade of Champions, a summertime drum and bugle corps fundraiser.
Lewisburg’s Betty Cook, also instrumental in the restoration of the monument and the parade, similarly noted Reimensnyder’s dedication to country and local efforts.
“I think he was about the most patriotic man I ever met,” Cook said. “He belonged to so many organizations.”
Cook recalled a “live” float of the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima, inspired by Reimensnyder, was among his contributions to the parade. His friendship with the late Theodore Van Kirk, navigator on the most historic flight of the Enola Gay, was also noteworthy.
Cook recalled Reimensnyder also wrote patriotic poetry, which was recited at a dinner dance associated with the annual parade and related events.
David Cooney, Mifflinburg mayor, called Reimensnyder “more than an iconic figure” locally, and in terms of addressing the needs of veterans.
“I didn’t make a move with regard to doing anything that involved veterans or veterans’ ceremonies without going to Tom first,” Cooney said. “He prided himself on knowing the ins-and-outs of all the (veteran) protocols down to the last detail.”
Cooney also considered Reimensnyder a “welcoming voice” for borough visitors.
“You hear people described as ‘larger than life.’ Well, that was Tom Reimensnyder,” Cooney added. “His exuberance and his gusto was for all things Mifflinburg, not just veteran’s affairs but also the town itself, youth sports, high school sports, marching band and arts. He was a great advocate for all those things.”
Cooney hopes when a “hometown heroes” series of banners are ready to be placed, one honoring Reimensnyder will be among the first to be raised.
Reimensnyder also had a career as a guidance counselor in New Jersey. After moving to Mifflinburg, he would join other veterans in speaking with school students about his experiences.
Terry Burke, president of the Union County Veteran’s 4th of July Parade Committee (UCV4JPC), wished future students would have an opportunity to hear Reimensnyder speak.
“To me, he is everything we aspire to be as Americans,” Burke said. “He was a servant, a teacher, a veteran. I am proud to have called him a friend.”
Kevin Bittenbender, past UCV4JP president, recalled Reimensnyder for selfless service. They last spoke during the holiday season.
“He epitomizes those two words to the extreme,” Bittenbender said. “Not only for the sacrifices he made in Korea, but also continued sacrifices and the way he gave to the community.”
Bittenbender considered Reimensnyder a mentor during his time as president of the committee.
“I hope the community comes out to provide him thanks,” he said. “Whether it be a salute or a hand across your heart.”
Doug Walter, the son-in-law of parade co-founder Al Hess, could not recall many men or women who were more patriotic.
“Tom just always went that extra mile,” Walter said. “He was truly ‘The Marine.’”
Walter recalled Reimensnyder attended the funeral of an uncle, a ceremony which included military honors.
“(Reimensnyder) was part of the flag folding,” he said. “He was very meticulous. He wasn’t happy with the way it was done, and they re-did it.”
Christopher Moyer, commander of American Legion Post 410, added to the post’s Facebook page late Sunday night. He recalled Reimensnyder’s involvement with the Legion and the Marine Corps League.
“If you knew Tom, you knew that loud, commanding voice the minute you heard it,” he wrote. “One of the many things he was very passionate about was taking care of both active service members and veterans.”
Moyer wrote that the post would continue to carry on as Reimensnyder had for so long.
Amy Moyer, publisher of The Standard-Journal, also reflected on Reimensnyder being “a huge supporter of the veterans in our valley.”
“Speaking at the local schools was what he was most passionate about,” she said. “He said it was extremely important for the students to understand what our veterans of foreign wars had to sacrifice, as well as their families on the home front.”
When the newspaper formed The Central Susquehanna Valley Veterans Council, Reimensnyder was an active member for many years.
“He never missed a meeting or an event,” Moyer said. “Tom was instrumental in bringing the Vietnam Moving Wall to Milton in 1995 and he was always at the concerts we hosted, ready to collect the donations that would be used for veterans that were in need.
“Tom had a deep, strong, commanding voice that once you heard it, you would always remember it,” she continued. “He loved to sing, so I imagine that is where his daughter KJ got her talents from.”
She noted Reimensnyder as being “a huge supporter of our newspaper and appreciative of the stories we were able to share of veterans’ experiences.”
“He would often thank us for our efforts in telling the stories of all wars,” Moyer continued. “Tom will be missed by many and has now joined his veteran friends who passed before him.”
His daughter, K.J. Reimensnyder-Wagner, said there will be a private Masonic service for her father this week. As he had requested, a celebration of life will be planned for the months ahead, such as around Armed Forces Day in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.