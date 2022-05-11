Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets
Free pediatric safety masks are available for children.
Historical society plans open house
MILTON — The Milton Historical Society will hold two open houses during May. The events will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Cameron House, 5440 Route 405, Milton.
An exhibit featuring Red Man and other fraternal organizations of Milton will be displayed. A sale of items will also be held from an estate donated to the society by one of its members. Those who come will be shown some of the recent renovations made to the interior of the first floor of the society’s home.
For more information, visit www.miltonpahistoricalsociety.com.
Train meet May 14
MECKEYVILLE — The Clinton Central Model Railroad Club’s annual Spring Train Meet, Craft Fair, Toy Show and Flea Market will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, Meckeyville.
‘Travel Back in Time’ May 15
WILLIAMSPORT — Elaine Decker will present “Travel Back in Time” during a society program to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in the Community Room of the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
A native of Williamsport, Decker is a local historian, professional photographer, and author. Her recently published book, “Past and Present Williamsport,” illustrates streetscapes and buildings from the last two centuries and their present incarnations through her photography.
Bingo to benefit WinterFest
MILTON — Lottery ticket bingo, to benefit the Milton WinterFest Committee, will be held Friday, May 20, at D&S Event Center, Carpenter Road, Milton. Doors open at 4 p.m., with games starting at 6.
To purchase advance tickets, call 570-713-5473 or stop by Cuts by Kristy, 16, Broadway, Milton.
Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.
Priestley House plans STEAM program
NORTHUMBERLAND — The Priestley Academy — featuring STEAM activities for middle school students, will be held May 14 and 21 at the Joseph Priestley House, 472 Priestley Ave., Northumberland.
Sessions will cover horticulture, chemistry, civil engineering and aerospace.
To register to participate, call 570-473-9474 or email jphopsmanager@gmail.com.
The Priestley House will also feature a Music on the Lawn concert at 7 p.m. May 18, featuring the Elegance String Quartet.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 250 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.
Take-out dinner
MONTGOMERY — A roast beef take-out dinner will be served from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
The menu will include roast beef, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll and butter, cranberry relish, lettuce with bacon dressing and pineapple upside down cake.
Advance reservations are recommended by calling Joann Murray at 570-547-1340.
Cornhole Tournament
KRATZERVILLE — The Charles Jordan Memorial Cornhole Tournament will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Kratzerville Fire Company Little League Fields, 62 Firehall Road, Selinsgrove.
Proceeds will benefit the fire department’s fire police unit. The tournament is being held in memory of Jordan, a fire police officer who died of COVID-19, at age 53.
For more information or to register, contact Steve Herrold, of Packer Island Cornhole, at 570-452-9157.
Book sale
MIFFLINBURG — A book sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21, at Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Yard sale items will also be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the library and be used for materials, programs and services.
Bike helmet give away
LEWISBURG — A free bike helmet give away, for children 12 and under, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
Participants will be fitted with a CPSC regulated bike helmet and instructed on safe bike helmet use. Children must be present to receive a helmet and to have it properly fitted. Supplies for this event are limited and will be given away on a first-come basis.
For more information, call Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
