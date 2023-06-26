Steele named to dean’s list
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Lucas Steele, a management major from Montgomery, was named to the spring dean’s list at Cedarville University.
Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
IUP announces dean’s listINDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania has announced its spring semester dean’s list.
Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
Local students named to the list include:
• Alyssa Coleman, Milton
• Haley Ross, Turbotville
• Vincent Emery, Watsontown
• Jessica Vognetz, Watsontown
• Alyssa Donnelly, Lewisburg
• Emily Seebold, Mifflinburg
• Shaelyn Bergerstock, Muncy
Reed graduates from Hamilton CollegeCLINTON, N.Y. — Allison Reed, of Lewisburg, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hamilton College on Sunday, May 21.
Edwards earns doctoral degreeWINCHESTER, Va. — Kathryn Edwards, of Winfield, was among the 1,143 students who graduated from Shenandoah University during the 2022-2023 academic year.
Edwards earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
