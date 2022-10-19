Actor Tony Lo Bianco is 86. Artist Peter Max is 85. Author and critic Renata Adler is 85. Actor Michael Gambon is 82. Actor John Lithgow is 77. Feminist activist Patricia Ireland is 77. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 77. Rock singer-musician Patrick Simmons (The Doobie Brothers) is 74. Actor Annie Golden is 71. Talk show host Charlie Chase is 70. Rock singer-musician Karl Wallinger (World Party) is 65. Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele is 64. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 62. Retired boxer Evander Holyfield is 60. Host Ty Pennington (TV: “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 58. Rock singer-musician Todd Park Mohr (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 57. Actor Jon Favreau is 56. Amy Carter is 55. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 53. Comedian Chris Kattan is 52. Rock singer Pras Michel (The Fugees) is 50. Actor Omar Gooding is 46. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 46. Writer-director Jason Reitman is 45. Actor Benjamin Salisbury is 42. Actor Gillian Jacobs is 40. Actor Rebecca Ferguson is 39. Rock singer Zac Barnett (American Authors) is 36. Singer-actor Ciara Renee (TV: “Legends of Tomorrow”) is 32. Actor Hunter King is 29.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- School police officers have longtime connection
- New Columbia man charged with rape
- Muncy woman reportedly killed in Pittsburgh shooting
- The lasting legacy of Hunter Reynolds
- Kenneth E. Carl
- Moser promoted to superintendent
- One killed in Zerbe Township crash
- Milton hires part-time officer
- Franklin J. Povish II
- Country Cupboard co-owner carries on
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.