Former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt is 84. Singer-musician Bruce Johnston (The Beach Boys) is 80. Fashion designer Vera Wang is 73. Actor Julia Duffy is 71. Actor Isabelle Adjani is 67. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 63. Actor Brian Drillinger is 62. Writer-producer-director J.J. Abrams is 56. Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., is 54. Olympic gold and bronze medal figure skater Viktor Petrenko is 53. Latin singer Draco Rosa is 53. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Jr. is 52. TV personality Jo Frost is 52. Actor Yancey Arias is 51. Actor Christian Kane is 50. Actor Tobey Maguire is 47. Gospel singer Leigh Nash is 46. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 44. Musician Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers) is 40. Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is 38. Actor Drake Bell is 36. Actor Sam Claflin is 36. Actor India de Beaufort is 35. Actor Ed Westwick is 35. Actor Matthew Lewis (Film: “Harry Potter”; TV: “Ripper Street”) is 33. Actor Madylin Sweeten is 31. Pop singer Lauren Jauregui (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 26. R&B singer H.E.R. is 25. Actor Chandler Riggs is 23.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Thousands traverse new CSVT bridge
- Little League Roundup: West Branch 9-11 baseball takes big win over Central
- Scoreboard
- Stock Car Saturday Night results
- Pirates aim to end 3-game skid, take on the Nationals
- Hospital announces July screenings, support groups, classes
- FCFP announces Pearls with a Passion grant awards
- PennDOT launches new database
Most Popular
Articles
- Board votes to retain Center Street property
- Police, borough seek info. on who damaged playground
- Catching up with area collegians: Softball
- Warrior Run Majors stay alive in District 13 play
- Matthew E. Walker
- Larry C. Mensch
- Community college group returns to commissioners
- Townhouse project approved
- Harvest Festival adds new layout, names grand marshal
- 'Realism' at Camp Cadet
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.