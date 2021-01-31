National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 9 6 0 3 15 35 29 Philadelphia 10 7 2 1 15 35 31 Boston 8 5 1 2 12 25 17 Pittsburgh 9 5 3 1 11 29 34 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24 N.Y. Rangers 8 2 4 2 6 22 25
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 6 5 0 1 11 22 16 Columbus 10 4 3 3 11 24 28 Carolina 6 5 1 0 10 18 10 Dallas 6 4 1 1 9 23 14 Tampa Bay 6 4 1 1 9 19 14 Chicago 10 3 4 3 9 26 31 Nashville 8 4 4 0 8 20 24 Detroit 10 2 6 2 6 20 35
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 9 6 2 1 13 32 29 Colorado 10 6 3 1 13 36 23 Minnesota 10 6 4 0 12 29 28 Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17 Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26 Anaheim 10 3 5 2 8 16 27 Arizona 8 3 4 1 7 20 22 San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29 Montreal 8 5 1 2 12 33 22 Vancouver 11 6 5 0 12 40 37 Winnipeg 8 5 3 0 10 29 25 Edmonton 11 5 6 0 10 38 41 Calgary 7 3 3 1 7 20 17 Ottawa 9 1 7 1 3 22 44 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 4, New Jersey 3, SO Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT Washington 4, Boston 3, OT Carolina 4, Dallas 1 Edmonton 4, Toronto 3, OT Colorado 5, Minnesota 1 St. Louis 6, Anaheim 1 Vancouver 4, Winnipeg 1 Florida 3, Detroit 2, OT Tampa Bay 4, Nashville 3 Calgary 2, Montreal 0
Sunday’s Games
New Jersey 5, Buffalo 3 Florida 3, Detroit 2 Carolina 4, Dallas 3, SO Chicago 3, Columbus 1 Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1 Minnesota 4, Colorado 3, OT Edmonton 8, Ottawa 5
Monday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, ppd
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m. Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m. Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 8:30 p.m. Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, ppd
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 15 6 .714 — Brooklyn 13 9 .591 2½ Boston 10 8 .556 3½ New York 9 12 .429 6 Toronto 8 12 .400 6½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 10 9 .526 — Charlotte 9 11 .450 1½ Orlando 8 13 .381 3 Miami 7 12 .368 3 Washington 4 12 .250 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 11 8 .579 — Indiana 11 9 .550 ½ Cleveland 9 11 .450 2½ Chicago 7 11 .389 3½ Detroit 5 15 .250 6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 8 6 .571 — San Antonio 11 9 .550 — Houston 9 9 .500 1 Dallas 8 12 .400 3 New Orleans 7 11 .389 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 15 5 .750 — Denver 12 8 .600 3 Portland 10 8 .556 4 Oklahoma City 8 10 .444 6 Minnesota 5 14 .263 9½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 16 5 .762 — L.A. Lakers 15 6 .714 1 Phoenix 10 8 .556 4½ Golden State 11 9 .550 4½ Sacramento 8 11 .421 7
Saturday’s Games
Portland 123, Chicago 122 Houston 126, New Orleans 112 Miami 105, Sacramento 104 Charlotte 126, Milwaukee 114 L.A. Lakers 96, Boston 95 Memphis 129, San Antonio 112 Phoenix 111, Dallas 105 Golden State 118, Detroit 91
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Clippers 129, New York 115 Denver 128, Utah 117 Toronto 115, Orlando 102 Philadelphia 119, Indiana 110 Washington 149, Brooklyn 146 Minnesota 109, Cleveland 104
Monday’s Games
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 8 p.m. New York at Chicago, 8 p.m. Portland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Detroit at Denver, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Indiana, 8 p.m. Portland at Washington, 8 p.m. Boston at Golden State, 10 p.m. Detroit at Utah, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
