National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 9 6 0 3 15 35 29 Philadelphia 10 7 2 1 15 35 31 Boston 8 5 1 2 12 25 17 Pittsburgh 9 5 3 1 11 29 34 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24 N.Y. Rangers 8 2 4 2 6 22 25

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 6 5 0 1 11 22 16 Columbus 10 4 3 3 11 24 28 Carolina 6 5 1 0 10 18 10 Dallas 6 4 1 1 9 23 14 Tampa Bay 6 4 1 1 9 19 14 Chicago 10 3 4 3 9 26 31 Nashville 8 4 4 0 8 20 24 Detroit 10 2 6 2 6 20 35

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 9 6 2 1 13 32 29 Colorado 10 6 3 1 13 36 23 Minnesota 10 6 4 0 12 29 28 Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17 Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26 Anaheim 10 3 5 2 8 16 27 Arizona 8 3 4 1 7 20 22 San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29 Montreal 8 5 1 2 12 33 22 Vancouver 11 6 5 0 12 40 37 Winnipeg 8 5 3 0 10 29 25 Edmonton 11 5 6 0 10 38 41 Calgary 7 3 3 1 7 20 17 Ottawa 9 1 7 1 3 22 44 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 4, New Jersey 3, SO Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT Washington 4, Boston 3, OT Carolina 4, Dallas 1 Edmonton 4, Toronto 3, OT Colorado 5, Minnesota 1 St. Louis 6, Anaheim 1 Vancouver 4, Winnipeg 1 Florida 3, Detroit 2, OT Tampa Bay 4, Nashville 3 Calgary 2, Montreal 0

Sunday’s Games

New Jersey 5, Buffalo 3 Florida 3, Detroit 2 Carolina 4, Dallas 3, SO Chicago 3, Columbus 1 Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1 Minnesota 4, Colorado 3, OT Edmonton 8, Ottawa 5

Monday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, ppd

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m. Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m. Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 8:30 p.m. Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, ppd

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 15 6 .714 — Brooklyn 13 9 .591 2½ Boston 10 8 .556 3½ New York 9 12 .429 6 Toronto 8 12 .400 6½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 10 9 .526 — Charlotte 9 11 .450 1½ Orlando 8 13 .381 3 Miami 7 12 .368 3 Washington 4 12 .250 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 11 8 .579 — Indiana 11 9 .550 ½ Cleveland 9 11 .450 2½ Chicago 7 11 .389 3½ Detroit 5 15 .250 6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 8 6 .571 — San Antonio 11 9 .550 — Houston 9 9 .500 1 Dallas 8 12 .400 3 New Orleans 7 11 .389 3

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 15 5 .750 — Denver 12 8 .600 3 Portland 10 8 .556 4 Oklahoma City 8 10 .444 6 Minnesota 5 14 .263 9½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 16 5 .762 — L.A. Lakers 15 6 .714 1 Phoenix 10 8 .556 4½ Golden State 11 9 .550 4½ Sacramento 8 11 .421 7

Saturday’s Games

Portland 123, Chicago 122 Houston 126, New Orleans 112 Miami 105, Sacramento 104 Charlotte 126, Milwaukee 114 L.A. Lakers 96, Boston 95 Memphis 129, San Antonio 112 Phoenix 111, Dallas 105 Golden State 118, Detroit 91

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Clippers 129, New York 115 Denver 128, Utah 117 Toronto 115, Orlando 102 Philadelphia 119, Indiana 110 Washington 149, Brooklyn 146 Minnesota 109, Cleveland 104

Monday’s Games

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 8 p.m. New York at Chicago, 8 p.m. Portland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Detroit at Denver, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Indiana, 8 p.m. Portland at Washington, 8 p.m. Boston at Golden State, 10 p.m. Detroit at Utah, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 8 p.m. New York at Chicago, 8 p.m. Washington at Miami, 8 p.m. Minnesota at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Sunday EAST Bucknell 92, Lehigh 68 CCSU 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 77 Colgate 78, Holy Cross 60 Delaware 75, Elon 70 Fairleigh Dickinson 95, Bryant 84 Mount St. Mary’s 76, Sacred Heart 64 NJIT 69, UMBC 65 New Hampshire 71, Binghamton 65, OT Siena 63, Marist 50 Stony Brook 63, Hartford 49 Syracuse 76, NC State 73 Tulane 81, Temple 64 William & Mary 75, Towson 74 SOUTH Hofstra 89, UNC-Wilmington 83 James Madison 73, Drexel 64 NC A&T 67, Florida A&M 65 UAB 63, Middle Tennessee 52 MIDWEST Chicago 72, Missouri St. 46 Drake 78, Illinois St. 76, OT Evansville 70, Valparaiso 52 Indiana St. 60, Bradley 57 N. Michigan 91, Lake Superior St. 70 Ohio St. 79, Michigan St. 62 Rutgers 64, Northwestern 56 S. Illinois 71, N. Iowa 68 Sioux Falls 74, Minnesota St. 62 St. John’s 75, Marquette 73 SOUTHWEST Houston 70, SMU 48 North Texas 79, Rice 53 Stephen F. Austin 78, Sam Houston St. 68 FAR WEST E. Washington 68, Sacramento St. 60 Hawaii 62, UC Irvine 61 Nevada 89, UNLV 60 UC Riverside 71, UC San Diego 59 Washington St. 77, Washington 62 Saturday EAST Binghamton 65, New Hampshire 44 Bucknell 84, Lehigh 70 Charleston (WV) 78, West Liberty 74 Colgate 74, Holy Cross 63, OT Concord 69, Frostburg St. 60 Delaware 66, Elon 43 Duquesne 67, Saint Joseph’s 50 Fairleigh Dickinson 81, Bryant 79 Florida 85, West Virginia 80 Georgetown 73, Providence 72 Hartford 59, Stony Brook 57 LIU 102, St. Francis (NY) 88 Marist 55, Siena 54 Morgan St. 79, Coppin St. 76 Navy 70, Loyola (Md.) 52 Niagara 83, Monmouth (NJ) 74 Notre Dame 84, Pittsburgh 58 Penn St. 81, Wisconsin 71 Sacred Heart 61, Mount St. Mary’s 58 St. Bonaventure 84, George Mason 67 St. Francis (Pa.) 62, CCSU 59 St. Peter’s 68, Manhattan 54 Villanova 80, Seton Hall 72 William & Mary 84, Towson 74 SOUTH Anderson (SC) 67, Coker 63 Auburn-Montgomery 89, Montevallo 75 Austin Peay 71, Tennessee St. 56 Bellarmine 84, Kennesaw St. 79 Belmont 72, Murray St. 71 Belmont Abbey 62, North Greenville 59 Campbell 75, Charleston Southern 67 Charlotte 68, FIU 65 Columbus St. 80, Francis Marion 74, OT Duke 79, Clemson 53 ETSU 112, The Citadel 84 Emmanuel 80, Chowan 63 Erskine 79, King (Tenn.) 75 Furman 75, W. Carolina 69 Georgia 71, Mississippi 61 Georgia College 95, SC-Aiken 68 Georgia Southern 61, Coastal Carolina 58 Georgia Tech 76, Florida St. 65 Grambling St. 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 71 High Point 72, Gardner-Webb 69 Hofstra 82, UNC-Wilmington 73 Jackson St. 106, MVSU 56 Lees-Mcrae 83, Barton 79 Liberty 64, Jacksonville 58 Lipscomb 89, Bluefield St. 56 Louisiana Tech 65, Southern Miss. 62 Mississippi College 72, Christian Brothers 60 Mississippi St. 95, Iowa St. 56 Morehead St. 74, Tennessee Tech 55 N. Kentucky 69, Ill.-Chicago 67 NC A&T 70, Florida A&M 58 Norfolk St. 94, Delaware St. 66 North Florida 82, North Alabama 72 Presbyterian 66, Longwood 54 SE Louisiana 79, New Orleans 73 SIU-Edwardsville 76, UT Martin 60 Southern U. 76, Alcorn St. 59 Stetson 77, Florida Gulf Coast 66 Tennessee 80, Kansas 61 Texas Tech 76, LSU 71 Troy 65, Appalachian St. 59 Tulsa 77, East Carolina 68 UNC-Greensboro 76, VMI 59 Union (Tenn.) 66, West Alabama 54 VCU 73, La Salle 62 Valdosta St. 71, West Georgia 61 Vanderbilt 93, South Carolina 81 Virginia Tech 65, Virginia 51 Virginia-Wise 74, Limestone 71 Wake Forest 66, Miami 54 West Florida 88, Shorter 71 Wofford 72, Mercer 69 MIDWEST Akron 74, Ball St. 42 Ashland 82, Davenport 66 Cent. Oklahoma 74, Washburn 72 Cleveland St. 73, Green Bay 65 Creighton 69, DePaul 62 Dayton 67, Rhode Island 56 Detroit 77, Youngstown St. 72 Emporia St. 89, Newman 59 Ferris St. 56, Michigan Tech 54 Findlay 83, Lake Erie 67 Hillsdale 57, Ohio Dominican 41 Ill.-Springfield 78, Lewis 75, OT Indianapolis 86, Quincy 78 Kent St. 83, Cent. Michigan 76 Kentucky Wesleyan 71, Walsh 62 Lake Superior St. 70, N. Michigan 60 Lincoln (Mo.) 95, Missouri Western 74 Lindenwood (Mo.) 91, Southwest Baptist 90, 2OT Malone 70, Trevecca Nazarene 65 Maryville (Mo.) 68, Drury 59 Miami (Ohio) 65, W. Michigan 56 Milwaukee 83, IUPUI 76 Minnesota St. 90, Sioux Falls 59 Minot St. 74, Bemidji St. 56 Missouri 102, TCU 98, OT N. Iowa 74, S. Illinois 62 NW Missouri St. 80, Cent. Missouri 37 Oakland 82, Fort Wayne 75 Ohio Valley 78, Tiffin 68 Purdue 81, Minnesota 62 Purdue-Northwest 83, Northwood (Mich.) 79 Rockhurst 76, Missouri-St. Louis 67 SE Missouri 75, E. Illinois 44 SW Minnesota 93, Concordia (St.P.) 85 South Dakota 97, Omaha 93 Texas A&M 68, Kansas St. 61 Toledo 84, Bowling Green 66 Upper Iowa 114, Augustana (SD) 109, OT W. Illinois 99, North Dakota 87 Wayne St. (Neb.) 84, Winona St. 78 Wichita St. 93, UCF 88, OT Wis.-Parkside 73, Saginaw Valley St. 57 Wright St. 86, Robert Morris 56 Xavier 68, Butler 55 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 75, Incarnate Word 67 Baylor 84, Auburn 72 Lamar 64, McNeese St. 56 Louisiana-Lafayette 74, Texas St. 73 Missouri Southern 100, Northeastern St. 83 Northwestern St. 81, Cent. Arkansas 77 Oklahoma 66, Alabama 61 Oklahoma St. 81, Arkansas 77 Prairie View 79, Alabama A&M 57 Texas Southern 80, Alabama St. 73 Texas-Arlington 65, Arkansas St. 64 UALR 65, Louisiana-Monroe 49 UTEP 69, UTSA 51 FAR WEST Arizona 71, California 50 Arizona St. 79, Stanford 75 BYU 95, Pacific 87, 2OT CS Bakersfield 83, Cal St.-Fullerton 73 CS Northridge 64, Cal Poly 51 Dixie St. 79, Cal Baptist 75 Fresno St. 65, New Mexico 55 Gonzaga 97, Pepperdine 75 Grand Canyon 65, New Mexico St. 53 San Diego St. 98, Wyoming 71 San Jose St. 75, Air Force 62 Tarleton St. 70, Utah Valley St. 62 UC Irvine 53, Hawaii 51 UC Santa Barbara 89, UC Davis 86, OT UCLA 57, Oregon St. 52 UMKC 49, N. Dakota St. 47 Utah 77, Colorado 74 Weber St. 81, Idaho 62

Women’s college basketball

Sunday EAST Army 79, Colgate 45 Bucknell 73, Lehigh 68 Dayton 68, St. Bonaventure 51 Drexel 58, Northeastern 56 Hofstra 59, UNC-Wilmington 48 La Salle 69, UMass 63 Mass.-Lowell 46, Albany (NY) 31 Rhode Island 50, Saint Joseph’s 48, OT Rider 45, Monmouth (NJ) 31 Stony Brook 62, Hartford 49 Syracuse 81, Notre Dame 69 SOUTH Clemson 69, Wake Forest 66 Coll. of Charleston 65, James Madison 63 Elon 83, Delaware 61 Fordham 73, Davidson 55 Kentucky 61, Missouri 55 LSU 75, Mississippi 66, OT Liberty 78, Jacksonville 52 North Florida 80, North Alabama 77 Richmond 67, George Mason 52 South Carolina 87, Alabama 63 Tennessee 79, Florida 65 Tulane 71, Temple 69 Virginia Tech 73, North Carolina 69 MIDWEST Baylor 85, Iowa St. 77 Bellarmine 62, Kennesaw St. 60 Indiana 79, Michigan St. 67 Iowa 94, Minnesota 68 Loyola of Chicago 55, S. Illinois 46 Missouri St. 74, Valparaiso 73 Oklahoma 80, Kansas St. 78 Penn St. 80, Purdue 70 UConn 100, DePaul 67 Villanova 90, Butler 53 Wisconsin 69, Illinois 57 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 77, Auburn 67 Texas A&M 60, Georgia 48 FAR WEST Oregon St. 84, Utah 74 Santa Clara 66, Pepperdine 57 Southern Cal 65, Arizona St. 57 Stanford 74, Washington 48 Saturday EAST Albany (NY) 46, Mass.-Lowell 39 Army 79, Colgate 53 Bucknell 76, Lehigh 64 Drexel 79, Northeastern 64 Hofstra 72, UNC-Wilmington 59 Lafayette 66, Loyola (Md.) 57 Rider 61, Monmouth (NJ) 35 Sacred Heart 70, CCSU 56 Stony Brook 67, Hartford 47 Wagner 74, Merrimack 68, OT Youngstown St. 71, Robert Morris 64 SOUTH Belmont 66, Murray St. 54 Campbell 80, Gardner-Webb 57 Chattanooga 69, Mercer 60 Delaware 74, Elon 55 Florida Gulf Coast 84, Stetson 62 Grambling St. 67, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53 Howard 71, Delaware St. 60 Jackson St. 81, MVSU 63 James Madison 70, Coll. of Charleston 56 Liberty 78, Jacksonville 46 Louisiana-Lafayette 66, Texas State 60 Middle Tennessee 95, UAB 68 Morgan St. 69, Coppin St. 51 North Florida 68, North Alabama 63 Presbyterian 77, Longwood 56 Radford 54, SC-Upstate 45 SE Louisiana 73, New Orleans 53 Samford 82, Furman 55 Southern Miss. 57, Louisiana Tech 44 Southern U. 57, Alcorn St. 51 Tennessee Tech 58, Morehead St. 49 Troy 74, Appalachian St. 52 Tulane 80, Temple 44 Tulsa 68, East Carolina 59 UT Martin 79, SIU-Edwardsville 45 W. Kentucky 65, Charlotte 64 Winthrop 53, Charleston Southern 48 Wofford 63, UNC-Greensboro 59 MIDWEST Ball St. 78, W. Michigan 71 Bellarmine 73, Kennesaw St. 67 Bowling Green 76, Toledo 59 Cent. Michigan 66, Buffalo 62 Cleveland St. 68, Oakland 53 Creighton 65, Georgetown 57 E. Illinois 51, SE Missouri 49 IUPUI 68, Green Bay 61 Ill.-Chicago 78, Rockford 30 Loyola of Chicago 53, S. Illinois 46 Missouri St. 61, Valparaiso 51 N. Dakota St. 68, UMKC 65 N. Illinois 66, Miami (Ohio) 52 N. Kentucky 68, Milwaukee 61 Ohio 85, Akron 55 Oklahoma St. 75, Kansas 51 Seattle 64, Chicago St. 39 W. Illinois 83, North Dakota 74 Wright St. 69, Fort Wayne 59 SOUTHWEST Alabama St. 74, Texas Southern 62 Cent. Arkansas 71, Northwestern St. 39 Houston Baptist 70, Nicholls 61 Stephen F. Austin 104, Sam Houston St. 69 Texas 72, Texas Tech 53 Texas-Arlington 80, Arkansas St. 71 UALR 67, Louisiana-Monroe 42 UTEP 67, UTSA 51 West Virginia 79, TCU 70 FAR WEST CS Bakersfield 57, Cal St.-Fullerton 56 Cal Poly 67, UC Riverside 53 E. Washington 73, Sacramento St. 61 Fresno St. 91, New Mexico 69 Gonzaga 79, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 52 Idaho 74, Weber St. 62 Long Beach St. 74, UC San Diego 53 Montana St. 70, Montana 60 N. Arizona 84, N. Colorado 81 Portland 65, Pacific 59 San Francisco 84, Loyola Marymount 66 Santa Clara 68, Pepperdine 64 UC Davis 78, UC Santa Barbara 61 UNLV 62, Nevada 57 Wyoming 62, San Diego St. 41 College hockey Sunday EAST Providence 3, New Hampshire 2 Bentley 6, Air Force 3 Saturday EAST American International 3, Holy Cross 0 UConn 6, Merrimack 2 RIT 3, Canisius 2 Army 2, Sacred Heart 2, OT UMass 2, UMass-Lowell 1 Robert Morris 5, Mercyhurst 3 MIDWEST Wisconsin 4, Michigan St. 1 Minnesota 5, Ohio St. 2 Minnesota-Duluth 5, Miami 3 N. Michigan 3, Ferris St. 1 Omaha 5, North Dakota 4 Bowling Green 5, Michigan Tech 2 Transactions BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with INF Hanser Alberto on a minor league contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with SS Andrelton Simmons on a one-year contract. FOOTBALL National Football League DETROIT LIONS — Acquired QB Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick, 2022 first-round pick and 2023 first-round pick from LOs Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Matthew Stafford. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Jonotthan Harrison to a reserve/futures contract. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco to Tucson (AHL). BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled C Casey Mittelstadt from the taxi squad. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Drew Shore and G Alex Nedeljkovic from taxi squad. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW Reese Johnson from the taxi squad. DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated C Chase Pearson for assignment to taxi squad. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Designated RW Arthur Kaliyev and D Austin Strand for assignment to taxi squad. Assigned LWs Bokondji and Samuel Fagemo to Ontario (AHL. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated RW Corey Perry for assignment on the taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Jesper Boqvist and Mikhail Maltsev from the taxi squad. Designated RW Nicholas Merkley for assignment on the taxi squad. NEW YORK RANGERS — Waived D Tony DeAngelo. OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Artem Zub from the taxi squad. East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Ben Carroll from reserve. Placed F Josh Lammon on reserve. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Luc Brown from reserve. Placed F Brendan Connolly on reserve. INDY FUEL — Activated D Keoni Texeira from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated F Dylan Malmquist from reserve. Placed F Nick Hutchison and D Mike Lee on reserve. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Craig Martin from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed F Christopher Brown on reserve. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed D Theo Calvas and added to active roster. Placed F Boston Leier on reserve. Placed D Justin Woods and F Phil Marinaccio on injured reserve. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired D Devante Stephens from Syracuse. Activated F Tad Kozun from reserve. Placed D Luke McInnis on reserve. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Yuri Terao from injured reserve. Placed D Ryker Killins and F Trey Bradley on reserve. Loaned G Kevin Carr to Colorado (AHL). WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Tyler Drevitch and F Vladislav Mikhalchuk from reserve. Placed D Matt Foley, F Lawton Courtnall and D Adam Smith on reserve. WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Riley Weselowski and F Chantz Petruic from reserve. Placed D Patrik Parkkonen and F John Albert on reserve.

