MONROEVILLE (AP) — A 3-year-old girl died in what is believed to have been an accidental shooting in a western Pennsylvania apartment, police said.
Allegheny County police said officers in Monroeville were called to the Cambridge Square Apartments shortly after 9 p.m. Friday and found the victim with a single gunshot wound. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said she died of a head wound and ruled the death a homicide.
Police said investigators found “strong evidence” that another child “accidentally shot the victim while handling an unsecured firearm inside the residence.” Police said the weapon appeared to be legally owned by an adult who is cooperating with the investigation.
Police said the detectives’ findings will be presented to the county prosecutor’s office “for determination of culpability.” Police said they notified the Allegheny County children, youth and families agency about the death.
