SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna’s University Choir has been named a semi-finalist for the American Prize in choral performance, the only semi-finalist in the college/university divisions from Pennsylvania.
“We are honored to have been selected as semi-finalists for the American Prize competition,” said Amy Voorhees, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities at Susquehanna University. “The passion and discipline of our student musicians never ceases to inspire me and I’m very happy to see them recognized on this level.”
The winner of the American Prize will be announced at a later date. The University Choir is an auditioned group of 57 singers consisting of both music majors and nonmajors with a celebrated musical heritage that includes annual tours in Pennsylvania and throughout the Eastern United States.
As director of choral activities, Voorhees conducts the University Choir and Chamber Singers. Voorhees holds a doctorate from Michigan State University, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Drake University, Iowa, and a Bachelor of Music in vocal performance from Simpson College, Iowa. Prior to earning her doctorate, Voorhees taught public school for 17 years with experience at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
The American Prize is a national series of contests in the performing arts designed to recognize and reward the best performing artists, directors, ensembles and composers in the United States at professional, college/university, community and high school levels, based on submitted recordings.
Susquehanna is named alongside ensembles from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.
