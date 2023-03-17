Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR Truck

Race: Fr8 208

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Today, qualifying, 3 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 2 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Ratpor 250

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Today, qualifying, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 5 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Ambetter Health 400

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., Fox

--

Series: IMSA

Race: 12 Hours of Sebring

Track: Sebring International Raceway (road course, 3.7 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m., USA

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Track: Jeddah Street Circuit (street course, 3.8 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 1 p.m., ESPN

