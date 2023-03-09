MILTON — Milton residents can expect a change in the penalty structure for violations of borough ordinances.
“What we’ve done now is taken the warning out of it,” explained Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer Doug Diehl, at the Milton Borough Council meeting Wednesday night.
Moving forward, code enforcement officers will have the ability to use their own discretion to determine if they should issue fines immediately, rather than a warning
Council also discussed a change to the structure of penalty amounts for violations of borough ordinances. Specifically, the borough plans to advertise and soon approve graded fine amounts that differ based on the number of offenses, and each fine will carry a minimum amount.
“Historically we’ve just had issues with people not necessarily getting larger fines. We want people to actually feel like there’s a consequence to their actions,” said borough manager Jess Novinger.
“If you keep coming back and doing the same thing over and over again, then there’s a greater consequences,” added Solicitor Michael Wiley.
Council announced a revision to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)-CV Urgent Need Budget.
“The revision comes from the $15,236. 21 from the Salvation Army that was not utilized primarily due to the paperwork,” said Novinger. “We had allocated urgently need funding to the Salvation Army, if people needed help with rent of anything like that, but there’s a lot of paperwork that goes with CDBG, so people didn’t want to jump through all the hoops of filling out all the paperwork for the funding.
“We’re now moving that allotment into our social work program.”
The revised budget for the CDBG-CV social worker, which includes equipment like a computer, a cell phone, a radio, and a bulletproof vest, is now $58,701. Council also announced that the new social worker position is officially accepting applications.
The position will work directly with the Milton Police Department.
In other business, council approved:
• A request from the Downtown Milton Merchants Association to hold an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, in Lincoln Park.
• A request from Kingdom Kidz to hold a National Day of Prayer Program from 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 4, in Brown Avenue Park
• A request from Turbotville Borough to utilize the Milton Fire Police for their Community Pet Parade Monday, June 5 and the community parade on Friday, June 9.
