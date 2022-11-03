MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

WILD CARD SERIES (Best-of-3) American League Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0 Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1 Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings Seattle 2, Toronto 0 Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0 Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9 National League Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0 Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3 Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0 San Diego 2, New York 1 Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1 Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3 Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0 DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5) American League Houston 3, Seattle 0 Tuesday, Oct. 11: Houston 8, Seattle 7 Thursday, Oct. 13: Houston 4, Seattle 2 Saturday, Oct. 15: Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings New York 3, Cleveland 2 Tuesday, Oct. 11:New York 4, Cleveland 1 Thursday, Oct. 13: Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain Friday, Oct. 14: Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings Saturday, Oct. 15: Cleveland 6, New York 5 Sunday, Oct. 16: New York 4, Cleveland 2 Monday, Oct. 17: Cleveland at New York, ppd. Tuesday, Oct. 18: New York 5, Cleveland 1 National League San Diego 3, Los Angeles 1 Tuesday, Oct. 11: Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3 Wednesday, Oct. 12: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3 Friday, Oct. 14:San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1 Saturday, Oct. 15: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1 Tuesday, Oct. 11: Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6 Wednesday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0 Friday, Oct. 14: Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1 Saturday, Oct. 15: Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3 LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7) American League Houston 4, New York 0 Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston 4, New York 2 Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston 3, New York 2 Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston 5, New York 0 Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston 6, New York 5 National League Philadelphia 4, San Diego 1 Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0 Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5 Friday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2 Saturday, Oct. 22: Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6 Sunday, Oct. 23: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3 WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7) (All Games on Fox) Philadelphia 2, Houston 2 Friday, Oct. 28: Philadelphia 6, Houston 5, 10 innings Saturday, Oct. 29: Houston 5, Philadelphia 2 Monday, Oct. 31: Houston at Philadelphia, ppd. Tuesday, Nov. 1: Philadelphia 7, Houston 0 Wednesday, Nov. 2: Houston 5, Philadelphia 0 Today: Houston (Verlander 18-4) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 10-10), 8:03 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m. x-Sunday, Nov. 6: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

AMERICAN CONFERENCEEast

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 6 1 0 .857 203 98 Miami 5 3 0 .625 178 192 N.Y. Jets 5 3 0 .625 176 159 New England 4 4 0 .500 177 163 South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 132 138 Indianapolis 3 4 1 .438 129 157 Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 172 158 Houston 1 5 1 .214 116 154 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183 Cincinnati 4 4 0 .500 186 164 Cleveland 3 5 0 .375 200 199 Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .250 120 197 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172 L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189 Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132 Las Vegas 2 5 0 .286 163 174 NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 7 0 0 1.000 196 118 Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133 N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157 Washington 4 4 0 .500 142 172 South W L T Pct PF PA Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 200 205 New Orleans 3 5 0 .375 199 200 Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 146 151 Carolina 2 6 0 .250 158 186 North W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 6 1 0 .857 173 144 Chicago 3 5 0 .375 155 181 Green Bay 3 5 0 .375 145 173 Detroit 1 6 0 .143 173 225 West W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 5 3 0 .625 210 199 San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147 L.A. Rams 3 4 0 .429 118 157 Arizona 3 5 0 .375 182 210 Today’s game Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m. Sunday’s Games Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco Monday’s Games Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 Atlanta at Carolina, 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 9:30 a.m. Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m. Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England Monday, Nov. 14 Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 4 3 .571 ½ Toronto 5 3 .625 — Philadelphia 4 5 .444 1½ New York 3 4 .429 1½ Brooklyn 2 6 .250 3 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 5 3 .625 — Charlotte 3 5 .375 2 Washington 4 4 .500 1 Miami 4 5 .444 1½ Orlando 1 7 .125 4 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 7 0 1.000 — Cleveland 6 1 .857 1 Chicago 5 4 .556 3 Indiana 3 5 .375 4½ Detroit 2 7 .222 6 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB San Antonio 5 3 .625 — New Orleans 4 3 .571 ½ Memphis 5 3 .625 — Dallas 4 3 .571 ½ Houston 1 8 .111 4½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB Portland 5 2 .714 — Utah 6 3 .667 — Denver 4 3 .571 1 Oklahoma City 4 3 .571 1 Minnesota 4 4 .500 1½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Phoenix 6 1 .857 — L.A. Clippers 4 4 .500 2½ Golden State 3 5 .375 3½ Sacramento 2 5 .286 4 L.A. Lakers 2 5 .286 4 Tuesday’s Games Chicago 108, Brooklyn 99 Miami 116, Golden State 109 Oklahoma City 116, Orlando 108 Phoenix 116, Minnesota 107 Wednesday’s Games Washington 121, Philadelphia 111 Atlanta 112, New York 99 Miami 110, Sacramento 107 Toronto 143, San Antonio 100 Cleveland 114, Boston 113, OT Chicago 106, Charlotte 88 L.A. Clippers 109, Houston 101 Milwaukee 116, Detroit 91 Dallas 103, Utah 100 Memphis 111, Portland 106 L.A. Lakers 120, New Orleans 117, OT Today’s Games Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m. Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Friday’s Games Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m. Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Golden State at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Minnesota, 10 p.m. Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. Saturday’s Games Sacramento at Orlando, 5 p.m. Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m. Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 10 9 1 0 18 45 26 Buffalo 10 7 3 0 14 43 28 Tampa Bay 10 6 4 0 12 32 31 Toronto 11 5 4 2 12 32 32 Florida 10 5 4 1 11 30 31 Detroit 9 4 3 2 10 28 32 Montreal 10 5 5 0 10 28 31 Ottawa 9 4 5 0 8 33 31 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 10 7 3 0 14 36 25 N.Y. Rangers 11 6 3 2 14 32 31 Carolina 9 6 2 1 13 29 25 N.Y. Islanders 10 6 4 0 12 36 25 Philadelphia 10 5 3 2 12 26 27 Washington 11 5 4 2 12 32 32 Pittsburgh 11 4 5 2 10 40 41 Columbus 10 3 7 0 6 26 44 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 10 6 3 1 13 33 23 Winnipeg 9 5 3 1 11 26 25 Minnesota 10 5 4 1 11 35 36 Chicago 10 4 4 2 10 32 34 Colorado 9 4 4 1 9 29 27 Arizona 9 3 5 1 7 26 36 Nashville 10 3 6 1 7 26 36 St. Louis 8 3 5 0 6 19 30 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 11 9 2 0 18 35 19 Edmonton 10 7 3 0 14 41 32 Seattle 11 5 4 2 12 38 38 Los Angeles 12 6 6 0 12 43 47 Calgary 8 5 3 0 10 28 25 Anaheim 10 3 6 1 7 26 44 San Jose 12 3 8 1 7 29 40 Vancouver 10 2 6 2 6 30 40 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Tuesday’s Games N.Y. Rangers 1, Philadelphia 0, OT Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3 Vegas 3, Washington 2, OT Minnesota 4, Montreal 1 Boston 6, Pittsburgh 5, OT Dallas 5, Los Angeles 2 N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 1 Seattle 5, Calgary 4 Edmonton 7, Nashville 4 New Jersey 5, Vancouver 2 Arizona 3, Florida 1 Anaheim 6, San Jose 5, SO Wednesday’s Games Toronto 5, Philadelphia 2 Buffalo 6, Pittsburgh 3 Today’s Games Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m. New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m. Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Friday’s Games Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m. Saturday’s Games Colorado vs. Columbus at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 1 p.m. Chicago at Winnipeg, 3 p.m. Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m. Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m. New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m. Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.