MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
WILD CARD SERIES (Best-of-3) American League Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0 Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1 Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings Seattle 2, Toronto 0 Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0 Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9 National League Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0 Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3 Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0 San Diego 2, New York 1 Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1 Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3 Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0 DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5) American League Houston 3, Seattle 0 Tuesday, Oct. 11: Houston 8, Seattle 7 Thursday, Oct. 13: Houston 4, Seattle 2 Saturday, Oct. 15: Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings New York 3, Cleveland 2 Tuesday, Oct. 11:New York 4, Cleveland 1 Thursday, Oct. 13: Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain Friday, Oct. 14: Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings Saturday, Oct. 15: Cleveland 6, New York 5 Sunday, Oct. 16: New York 4, Cleveland 2 Monday, Oct. 17: Cleveland at New York, ppd. Tuesday, Oct. 18: New York 5, Cleveland 1 National League San Diego 3, Los Angeles 1 Tuesday, Oct. 11: Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3 Wednesday, Oct. 12: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3 Friday, Oct. 14:San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1 Saturday, Oct. 15: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1 Tuesday, Oct. 11: Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6 Wednesday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0 Friday, Oct. 14: Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1 Saturday, Oct. 15: Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3 LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7) American League Houston 4, New York 0 Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston 4, New York 2 Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston 3, New York 2 Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston 5, New York 0 Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston 6, New York 5 National League Philadelphia 4, San Diego 1 Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0 Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5 Friday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2 Saturday, Oct. 22: Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6 Sunday, Oct. 23: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3 WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7) (All Games on Fox) Philadelphia 2, Houston 2 Friday, Oct. 28: Philadelphia 6, Houston 5, 10 innings Saturday, Oct. 29: Houston 5, Philadelphia 2 Monday, Oct. 31: Houston at Philadelphia, ppd. Tuesday, Nov. 1: Philadelphia 7, Houston 0 Wednesday, Nov. 2: Houston 5, Philadelphia 0 Today: Houston (Verlander 18-4) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 10-10), 8:03 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m. x-Sunday, Nov. 6: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
AMERICAN CONFERENCEEast
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 6 1 0 .857 203 98 Miami 5 3 0 .625 178 192 N.Y. Jets 5 3 0 .625 176 159 New England 4 4 0 .500 177 163 South
W L T Pct PF PA
