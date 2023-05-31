Actor Ruta Lee is 88. Actor Keir Dullea is 87. Rock musician Lenny Davidson (The Dave Clark Five) is 79. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky is 72. Actor Colm Meaney is 70. Actor Ted McGinley is 65. Actor Ralph Carter is 62. Actor Tonya Pinkins is 61. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 59. Rock musician Tom Morello (Audioslave; Rage Against The Machine) is 59. Actor Mark Sheppard is 59. Movie director Antoine Fuqua is 58. Actor John Ross Bowie is 52. Rock musician Patrick Dahlheimer (Live) is 52. Actor Idina Menzel is 52. Rapper Cee Lo Green is 48. Rapper Remy Ma is 43. Actor Blake Bashoff is 42. Christian rock musician James Smith (Underoath) is 41. Actor Javicia Leslie is 36. Actor Jake Short is 26. Actor Sean Giambrone is 24. Actor Jared Gilmore is 23.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Celebrity birthdays
- Law and order
- Community calendar
- Today in history
- Senga dominates, Lindor homers as Mets blank Phillies 2-0 in series opener
- N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0
- Lycoming students collaborate with Brown library
- Lawyers for Pittsburgh synagogue defendant admit he carried out deadliest US antisemitic attack
Most Popular
Articles
- Milton grads celebrate success
- Mifflinburg and Warrior Run both advance in D-4 tourney
- Mifflinburg takes down No. 1 seed in battle of Wildcats
- What El Nino could mean for Pa.
- Dominican restaurant to serve hope
- Law and order Saturday
- HS Track and Field: Area athletes ready to shine on state's biggest stage
- 'The Sound of Music" coming to Lewisburg
- Susan M. Bickel
- Chickens and pickleball contested at council
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.