Pops Concert Sept. 16
MILTON — The Milton Harvest Festival Pops Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L Market St., Milton.
Under the direction of Russell Wynn, Jr., and Connie Pawling-Young a group singers will offer selections in a variety of styles.
“At Last” and “Sweet Caroline” will bring back memories of years gone by. “You Will Be Found” from “Dear Evan Hansen,”and “If My Friends Could See Me Now” from “Sweet Charity” represent Broadway. Patriotic numbers include the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.” “The Lord Is My Light” is a spiritual number which will be performed, and “Let There Be Peace on Earth” will end the program.
Solos will be performed by Chris Dreis, Naomi Dreis, Hank Baylor, Leslie Krebs, Sharon Styer, Russ Wynn, Natalie Waltz and Pam Dunmeyer.
Accompanists are Brett Hosterman Pawling-Young on piano, John Collins on drums, and Dr. Brent Fisher on flute and piccolo.
Church to host speaker
MILTON — Phil Gungor, author and speaker, will present “Laugh Yourself to a Better Marriage,” a couples comedy, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton. Doors open at 6.
To register and purchase tickets, visit familylife.org/tickets or call 800-927-9083.
Lewisburg Music in the Park
LEWISBURG — The return of Lewisburg Music in the Park for 2021 will be in a different location than in years past.
Due to construction in and around the usual venue, the series will be at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of August and September at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West, North 15th Street, at the Shade Structure opposite the tennis courts.
Note that two performers will be featured each night.
• Wednesday, Sept. 22, Odyssey with Buzz Meachum, Stacia Abernatha
Weis Center announces in-person season
LEWISBURG — The Weis Center’s 2021-2022 lineup includes a diverse schedule of nearly 30 live performances designed to inspire your mind, energize your body and restore your heart.
Performances will include music from Bali, Venezuela, West Africa, Mexico and Colombia, plus classical music, Americana and roots music, modern dance from three acclaimed companies, jazz, and family-friendly performances. Seven performances are free.
Tickets for fall performances are on sale now.
On Sept. 14, world music and dance from Bali with ensemble Cudamani will perform. This 20-member ensemble weaves layers of intricate sound including gongs, drums, voice and flute.
On Sept. 28, Red Sky Performance, an indigenous contemporary dance company from Canada, will perform “Trace”, which is a dance work inspired by Indigenous sky and star stories.
On Oct. 1, the contemporary cirque duo Air Play returns to the Weis Center for a family friendly performance highlighting the power of air. Flying umbrellas, larger-than-life balloons, giant kites floating over the audience and a huge snow globe will be featured.
In the first of several engagements with the Jazz at Bucknell series, Jeremiah Abiah will perform for free Oct. 6 in the Weis Center Atrium.
The Julliard String Quartet will perform Oct. 17, with pianist and Bucknell Assistant Professor of Music Qing Jiang. They will perform works by Beethoven and Dvorak.
A season highlight will be Mavis Staples’ performance Thursday, Oct. 28.
Americana duo The Honey Dewdrops will perform on Nov. 3 at the Campus Theatre.
Pianist Michelle Cann will perform Nov. 7 with a program that includes Chopin, Florence Price and Brahms.
Philadelphia’s premier contemporary ballet company, BalletX, will perform three new works Nov. 12.
The final fall performance will be a holiday performance by eight-piece jazz band, The Hot Sardines, on Dec. 3. The performance will feature timeless Christmas classics and original tunes.
The spring 2022 season includes: American roots ensemble American Patchwork Quartet on Jan. 23, Jamal Aliyev on cello and Dominic Cheli on piano on Jan. 27, The Crossing with Dublin Guitar Quartet on Feb. 4, bluegrass band Della Mae on Feb. 8, Circa Contemporary Circus on Feb. 15, Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra on Feb. 17, Nella on Feb. 24, Reverso on March 1, The Peking Acrobats on March 6, Sona Jobarteh on March 22, classical accordionist Hanzhi Wang on March 25, Jake Blount on March 30, Sonia De Los Santos on April 2, pianist Qing Jiang on April 3, Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE Dance on April 8, Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain on April 10 and world music ensemble from Colombia Chontadelia on April 21.
Tickets for spring performances will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10.
The season brochure is now available online at Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter.
A limited number of hardcopies are available upon request. To request a hardcopy brochure, contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or Lisa.Leighton@bucknell.edu.
Hard copies are also available at the Weis Center and will soon be available throughout the Susquehanna River Valley region.
Usual ticket subscriptions and seating selections have been temporarily changed for the 2021–2022 season and will not be available.
All seating will be general admission and will comply with current guidelines. Specific seats cannot be selected when purchasing tickets, and patrons should plan to arrive early to ensure ample time to select an available seat. Auditorium doors open 30 minutes prior to show time.
Capacity limits will be adjusted for each performance at the venue’s discretion and based on current health and safety guidelines.
BTE to present ‘Airness’
BLOOMSBURG — Beginning Thursday, Sept. 16, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will present “Airness” by Chelsea Marcantel.
“Airness” is a comedy about being authentic to your true self, letting go of your inhibitions and accepting others as who they are. When guitarist Nina enters an air guitar competition, she thinks the whole thing is pretty silly, but she soon discovers it takes real talent and charisma to become the champion.
“Airness” marks a return to live, in-person performances for BTE in the Alvina Krause Theatre.
BTE is also celebrating a return to the stage for Aaron White (D Vicious), a longtime friend of the company and guest artist who is starting his candidacy to become a full-time ensemble member. The passage of time also sees a return to the Alvina Krause stage for founding BTE member James Goode (announcer) as an emeritus performer. The cast also features ensemble members Amy Rene Byrne (Cannibal Queen) and Andy Hubastsek (Facebender), as well as, guest actors Marisol Rosa-Shaprio (The Nina), Dominic Santos (Golden Thunder) and Jon Schultz (Shreddy Eddy).
“Airness” runs through Oct. 10.
Season tickets and subscription packages can be purchased by visiting BTE’s website www.bte.org or by calling the BTE Box Office at 570-784-8181.
“Airness” is intended for a mature audience as it contains sexual themes and adult language.
