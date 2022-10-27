Conversation with a veteran

MILTON — Have you ever thought of joining the military? Have you ever thought about having a conversation with a person that has served or is currently serving our country? I would like to share my personal conversation with someone that I really look up to, and motivate others to have similar conversations. My father, Kelly Scott Harter, is a 20-year, two-time Iraq tour, military veteran. One day, I started to ask him questions because I wanted to know more about his military service. We had a great conversation that led into more questions. He shared that the military has given him many amazing memories and skills that are useful in various ways.
During our conversation, Mr. Harter, shared about enjoyable experiences and benefits in the military. For example, he rappelled from a tall tower, completed various obstacle courses, and of course did the infamous gas chamber. Additionally, he got hands-on experience with various weapons on shooting ranges which helped him excel and become more familiar with shooting guns. They even had benefits that they offered to he and his family, such as college tuition assistance, a steady paycheck, health and life insurance.
As per our conversation, Mr. Harter shared that there are many positives about serving our country, however, some things you might want to prepare or watch out for in the military. First and foremost, boot camp is not easy. At boot camp you must keep your clothing and hygiene items highly organized, and your bed must be made a certain way. You were required to have certain measured distances between items in your locker. Also, you would not get much sleep and there were a lot of standards that had to be followed. If the standards were not met, you were punished with physical exercise and head games. Head games were direct orders given to you that would create a stressful situation for you. The drill sergeants would push you to overcome that stressful situation.
My father, Mr. Harter, was also deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and 2008. He conducted law and order, security, police and artillery missions. This was a lot of stress and violence that he endured while being there. The enemy was not conventional and did not wear a uniform. They were facing guerrilla-type tactics. Of course, there was also weather, bugs and other uncomfortable things to deal with in the war. He was grateful to his drill sergeants for all the tough physical and mental training they provided him previously. He was also very thankful to God for bringing him home alive and in one piece, literally.
While we were talking, I learned that he was on the fence of joining the military. I did not know that.
Mr. Harter said, “Now that I am out of the military, I often think about how difficult things were at certain times. It really showed me why we should all be thankful for all the freedoms we have in America. The freedoms have been paid for by generations of people who have sacrificed at great length. It taught me discipline and a range of other skills that can be applied to everyday life even now. Now I serve my family with my wife and four children. The best advice I can give someone interested in joining is to really think about what you want after military service and join with a job that you can carry into civilian life. Furthermore, stay up to date with current events so that you know the real risks you may face while in the military.”
The time that I spent with my father, Mr. Harter, learning about the things he went through during his military career meant a lot to me. I would like to thank him and all our country’s veterans who have served in our military. I feel like I have more of an understanding about what people go through in the military. The challenges they face can be difficult but also meaningful and rewarding. I think service men and women have one of the most honorable jobs. I am very proud that my father, Mr. Harter, spent 20 years of his life serving our beautiful country. As we celebrate Veterans Day, I encourage you to start a conversation with someone you know that served or is currently serving. You may learn some history or even get to know your relatives, neighbors, or friends better.
I also want to send an invitation to our local veterans and service men and women, to be a part of the Milton Middle School Veterans Day luncheon at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in the middle school gymnasium. A pasta meal, salad, and dessert will be served. We would be honored to have you.
You can RSVP by emailing veterans@miltonsd.org with names of those who will be attending. You can also call 570-742-7614 listen to menu options, press 4, then listen for more options, press 0 to reach a building secretary to respond to the middle school office that you will be attending the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.