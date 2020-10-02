Racing on TV

Series: IndyCar

Race: Harvest Grand Prix

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course, 2.439 miles)

Schedule: Today, race, 3:30 p.m., USA; Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBC

--

Series: NASCAR truck

Race: Sugarlands Shine 250

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, noon, FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Ag-Pro 300

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: YellaWood 500

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., NBC

