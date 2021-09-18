Men’s soccer
Lycoming 3, Lebanon Valley 2
WILLIAMSPORT Joe Bamfo scored a pair of goals as Lyco improved to 5-1 and snapped the Flying Dutchmen’s five-game win streak.
Women’s soccer
Lycoming 9, Bethany 0
WILLIAMSPORT — Bella Green, a South Williamsport grad, assisted on a goal and Milton grad Taylor Snyder assisted on another as Lyco rolled.
Rorie Bass Foresman, a Danville grad, had a pair of goals.
Keeper Bekki Weller, a Mifflinburg grad, claimed her second shutout of the season, stopping 11 shots on goal.
Lycoming 7, Wilson 0
WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming is off to the best season start in program history, as it defeated Wilson College, 7-0, Sunday afternoon at UPMC Field. Juniors Bridget Maaluom, Bella Green and Kylie Magaro each had two goals to lead the way. Lycoming is now 6-1.
Bucknell 4, Navy 2
LEWISBURG — Junior Rylee Donaldson scored her Patriot League-leading fourth and fifth goals of the season, and freshmen Kelley Francis and Teresa Deda also entered the scoring column as the Bucknell women’s soccer team opened Patriot League play with a 4-2 win over two-time defending champion Navy on Saturday afternoon at Emmitt Field.
The Bison are back in action on Wednesday at home against American at 7 p.m.
West Chester 4, Lock Haven 0
LOCK HAVEN — LHU fell to 2-2-1, 0-2-1 PSAC East while West Chester improved to 3-0-1, overall and PSAC East.
Field hockey
Bucknell 7, Holy Cross 2
LEWISBURG – Bucknell freshman Lily Neilson scored a school record five goals and Erin Zielinski tied a school mark during a 7-2 win over Holy Cross Saturday at Graham Field. Bucknell improved to 4-2, 1-0 Patriot League. Holy Cross is 2-3, 0-1.
Bloomsburg 2, Lindenwood 1
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg won its fourth-straight game with a 2-1 victory over visiting Lindenwood University, Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Huskies improved to 4-2 on the year while the Lions fell to 4-4 for the year. Bloom freshman Kara Koch, a Lewisburg grad, had an assist on an Alicia Carr goal.
Georgetown 1, Lock Haven 0
WASHINGTON – The Lock Haven University field hockey team (1-4) fell to Georgetown University (3-4), 1-0, in overtime today on the road at Cooper Field in Washington, D.C.
Goalkeeper Joaquina Orlandini finished with 10 saves and four of those 10 stops came in OT. LHU will return to action on Friday when the Bald Eagles take on Saint Louis on the road in Atlantic 10 Conference (A-10) action.
Men’s cross country
Division II/III Challenge
KUTZTOWN — Milton grad Tanner Walter took 36th (28:34) as Lock Haven finished second in the team race behind Shippensburg.
Women’s cross country
Division II/III Challenge
KUTZTOWN — Danville grad Elaina Klinger finished 15 (24:58.9) as Lock Haven finished third behind Seton Hill and Bloomsburg.
