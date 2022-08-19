Baseball
Little League World Series LinescoresThursdayINTERNATIONAL BRACKET
Taipei City, Chinese Taipei 100 100 — 2 7 0 Bologna, Italy 000 000 — 0 1 0 Fang-Mo, Chao-Hsun (2), Yuan-Fu (5), Yuan-Shu (6), Li-Chen (6) and Yi-Che; Carlini, Arcieri (2), Suarez (3), Giovanardi (4), Canali (5), Tadei (6) and Guglielmi, Zafferani, Tomassini (6). W_Chao-Hsun. L_Carlini. Guaynabo, Puerto Rico 010 000 — 1 2 1 Matamoros, Mexico 202 20x — 6 5 1 Estrada, Ruiz (1), Alicea (4) and Valentin, J.Morales (2); Padilla, Cuesta (5) and Castillo, Garcia. L_Estrada. W_Padilla. HRs_Padilla, Zarate.
UNITED STATES BRACKET
Davenport, Iowa 104 200 — 7 7 2 Hagerstown, Indiana 430 001 — 8 7 3 Bishop, Ballinger (2) and Swanson; Hall, Johnson (3) and Vinson. L_Ballinger. W_Johnson. Pearland, Texas 002 060 — 8 9 1 Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 200 001 — 3 6 0 Kahn, Shelton (4) and Hill, Castillo (7); Dull, Anderson (4), Link (5) and Hatch. W_Shelton. L_Anderson.
Little League World Series GlanceUNITED STATES
GREAT LAKES REGION, Hagerstown, Ind.; METRO REGION, Massapequa, N.Y.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Hollidaysburg, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Davenport, Iowa; MOUNTAIN REGION, Santa Clara, Utah; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Middleboro, Mass.; NORTHWEST REGION, Bonney Lake, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Nolensville, Tenn.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Pearland, Texas; WEST REGION, Honolulu, Hawaii
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taipei City, Chinese Taipei; AUSTRALIA REGION, Brisbane, Australia; CANADA REGION, Vancouver, British Columbia; CARIBBEAN REGION, Willemstad, Curacao; EUROPE-AFRICA REGION, Bologna, Italy; JAPAN REGION, Takarazuka, Japan; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Managua, Nicaragua; MEXICO REGION, Matamoros, Mexico; PANAMA REGION, Aguadulce, Panama; PUERTO RICO REGION, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
Double EliminationWednesday, Aug. 17
Game 1: Willemstad (Curacao) 2, Managua (Nicaragua) 0 Game 2: Nolensville (Tenn.) 5, Middleboro (Mass.) 3 Game 3: Vancouver (British Columbia) 7, Brisbane (Australia) 0 Game 4: Honolulu (Hawaii) 11, Bonney Lake (Wash.) 1
Thursday, Aug. 18
Game 5: Taipei City (Chinese Taipei) 2, Bologna (Italy) 0 Game 6: Hagerstown (Ind.) 8, Davenport (Iowa) 7 Game 7: Matamoros (Mexico) 6, Guaynabo (PR) 1 Game 8: Pearland (Texas) 8, Hollidaysburg (Pa.) 3
Friday, Aug. 19
Game 9: Willemstad (Curacao) vs. Aguadulce (Panama), 1 p.m. Game 10: Nolensville (Tenn.) vs. Santa Clara (Utah), 3 p.m. Game 11: Vancouver (British Columbia) vs. Takarazuka (Japan), 5 p.m. Game 12: Honolulu (Hawaii) vs. Massapequa (N.Y.), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Game 13: Brisbane (Australia) vs. Bologna (Italy), 1 p.m. Game 14: Bonney Lake (Wash.) vs. Davenport (Iowa), 3 p.m. Game 15: Managua (Nicaragua) vs. Guaynabo (PR), 5 p.m. Game 16: Middleboro (Mass.) vs. Hollidaysburg (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Game 17: Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 winner, 9 a.m. Game 18: Game 10 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 11 a.m. Game 19: Game 15 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m. Game 20: Game 16 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 22
Game 21: Taipei City (Chinese Taipei) vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m. Game 22: Hagerstown (Ind.) vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m. Game 23: Game 11 winner vs. Matamoros (Mexico), 5 p.m. Game 24: Game 12 winner vs. Pearland (Texas), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Game 25: Game 21 loser vs. Game 19 winner, 1 p.m. Game 26: Game 22 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 3 p.m. Game 27: Game 17 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 5 p.m. Game 28: Game 18 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Game 29: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 1 p.m. Game 30: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner, 3 p.m. Game 31: Game 27 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 5 p.m. Game 32: Game 28 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Game 33: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner, 3 p.m. Game 34: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27International Championship
Game 35: Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner, Noon
United States Championship
Game 36: Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28Third Place
Game 37: Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser, 10 a.m.
Championship
Game 38: Game 35 winner vs. Game 36 winner, 3 p.m.
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 73 46 .613 _ Tampa Bay 63 54 .538 9 Toronto 63 54 .538 9 Baltimore 61 57 .517 11½ Boston 59 60 .496 14
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 63 55 .534 _ Minnesota 61 55 .526 1 Chicago 61 58 .513 2½ Kansas City 48 72 .400 16 Detroit 45 75 .375 19
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 77 43 .642 _ Seattle 65 54 .546 11½ Texas 53 65 .449 23 Los Angeles 51 67 .432 25 Oakland 43 76 .361 33½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 76 43 .639 _ Atlanta 73 47 .608 3½ Philadelphia 65 52 .556 10 Miami 52 66 .441 23½ Washington 39 80 .328 37
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 66 51 .564 _ Milwaukee 63 54 .538 3 Chicago 50 67 .427 16 Cincinnati 46 70 .397 19½ Pittsburgh 46 72 .390 20½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 81 36 .692 _ San Diego 66 54 .550 16½ San Francisco 59 59 .500 22½ Arizona 55 63 .466 26½ Colorado 51 69 .425 31½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0 Toronto 6, Baltimore 1 Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 7 Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3 Cleveland 8, Detroit 4 N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings Oakland 7, Texas 2 Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Thursday’s Games
Texas 10, Oakland 3 Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5 Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2 Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2 Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 1 Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Friday’s Games
Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-3), 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Cleveland (McKenzie 8-9), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 6-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-8) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 14-5), 7:20 p.m. Texas (Pérez 9-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 7-12) at Oakland (Irvin 6-10), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m. Seattle at Oakland, 7:15 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0 Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2 San Diego 10, Miami 3 Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3 N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 7 St. Louis 5, Colorado 1 L.A. Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 1 Arizona 3, San Francisco 2
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 13, Colorado 0 Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 3 Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2 Arizona 5, San Francisco 0 Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2 Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 9-5), 2:20 p.m. Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-2), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 10-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-9), 7:05 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 14-5), 7:20 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 8-9) at Colorado (Ureña 1-4), 8:40 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 9-9) at Arizona (Henry 2-1), 9:40 p.m. Washington (Espino 0-5) at San Diego (Snell 5-6), 9:40 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Triple-A International League GlanceEast Division W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 65 49 .570 — Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 62 52 .544 3 Buffalo (Toronto) 61 52 .540 3½ Jacksonville (Miami) 61 52 .540 3½ Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 59 53 .527 5 Worcester (Boston) 58 56 .509 7 Norfolk (Baltimore) 51 62 .451 13½ Rochester (Washington) 51 63 .447 14 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 50 64 .439 15 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 44 70 .386 21
West Division W L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 67 45 .598 — Columbus (Cleveland) 65 48 .575 2½ Toledo (Detroit) 61 52 .540 6½ Memphis (St. Louis) 58 55 .513 9½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 55 56 .495 11½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 56 58 491 12 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 55 57 .491 12 Omaha (Kansas City) 53 60 .469 14½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 52 62 .456 16 Louisville (Cincinnati) 48 66 .421 20 ___
Wednesday’s Games
Worcester 2, Rochester 1 Indianapolis 10, Iowa 5 Durham 4, Norfolk 3 Louisville 4, Omaha 3 Charlotte 8, Syracuse 7 Nashville 6, Jacksonille 2 Gwinnett 8, Memphis 4 Toledo 4, Columbus 0 Lehigh Valley 15, Buffalo 4 St. Paul 6, Scranton/WB 0
Thursday’s Games
Durham 10, Norfolk 4 Buffalo 5, Lehigh Valley 4 Omaha 4, Louisville 2, 10 innings Worcester 9, Rochester 8 Syracuse 11, Charlotte 10 Iowa 3, Indianapolis 0 Nashville at Jacksonille, ppd. Gwinnett 5, Memphis 1 Toledo 9, Columbus 4 Scranton/WB at St. Paul, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Nashville at Jacksonille, 2, 5:05 p.m. Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m. Syracuse at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Louisville, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Scranton/WB at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rochester at Worcester, 4:05 p.m. Memphis at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Scranton/WB at St. Paul, 2, 6:07 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Omaha at Louisville, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 24 Miami 1 0 0 1.000 26 24 N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 24 21 New England 0 1 0 .000 21 23
South W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 13 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 24 27 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 10 23 Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 24 51
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 23 10 Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 24 13 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 32 25 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 23 36
West W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 17 7 Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 53 31 Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 14 19 L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 22 29
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 23 21 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 7 17 Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 21 24 Washington 0 1 0 .000 21 23
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 27 23 Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 23 21 New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 13 17 Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 24 26
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 46 25 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27 Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 21 28 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 20 26
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 36 23 L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 29 22 San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 28 21 Seattle 0 2 0 .000 36 59 ___
Thursday’s Games
Chicago 27, Seattle 11
Friday’s Games
Carolina at New England, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Green Bay, 8 p.m. Houston at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Washington at Kansas City, 4 p.m. Las Vegas at Miami, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m. Baltimore at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.
WNBA Playoff Glance(x-if necessary)First Round(Best-of-3)Las Vegas 1, Phoenix 0
Wednesday, August 17: Las Vegas 79, Phoenix 63 Saturday, August 20: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, August 23: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 1 p.m.
New York 1, Chicago 0
Wednesday, August 17: New York 98, Chicago 91 Saturday, August 20: New York at Chicago, Noon x-Tuesday, August 23: Chicago at New York, 1 p.m.
Connecticut 1, Dallas 0
Thursday, August 18: Connecticut 93, Dallas 68 Sunday, August 21: Dallas at Connecticut, Noon x-Wednesday, August 24: Connecticut at Dallas, 1 p.m.
No. 4 Seattle vs. No. 5 Washington
Thursday, August 18: Seattle 86, Washington 83 Sunday, August 21: Washington at Seattle, 4 p.m. x-Wednesday, August 24: Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m.
Semifinals(Best-of-5)
Chicago/New York winner vs. Connecticut/Dallas winner Las Vegas/Phoenix winner vs. Seattle/Washington winner
Finals(Best-of-5)
