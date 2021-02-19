SELINSGROVE — “How do you want to live?”
That six-word question could begin a conversation about retirement planning, said Peter C. Stockett CFP® (Certified Financial Planner), and Robin Feltman, of 18th Street Financial Services LLP. From their office at 21 N. Market St., Selinsgrove, both said the earlier a person starts to take action on that question the better.
“Time is your best ally and your worst enemy,” Stockett observed. “I’m not the only individual who came up with that, but it is the truth.”
Stockett said a retirement plan can be structured in such a way to help minimize the effects of the ups and downs of the market. Market swings are inevitable, he added, but the real unknown is when will they happen?
“We want to have your portfolio structured so there is an amount of income that is going to be there every year,” he said. “That way, if the market goes down, you are not forced to sell assets to live.”
Not outliving your money, and leaving something for heirs, is a typical objective.
“How are you going to be happy?” Stockett asked. “We’ll back into what it is going to take to make that happen.”
Stockett, whose CFP® certification is akin to a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in accounting, is licensed for general securities and insurance. He said reviewing the whole picture included looking at all the markets which could help a person get to where they want to be. Long term care planning and long term care insurance could also be considered.
If retirement is drawing closer, some people may need to catch up. It is a common challenge, said Feltman, a Registered Representative licensed to offer investments, insurance and annuities. People may need to work a little longer to reach their financial goals.
Feltman said it never hurts to talk with a financial professional, who can consider the client’s current financial strategy and assess whether they are on the path to achieving their desired retirement lifestyle.
Stockett and Feltman noted having a plan and taking action is helpful regardless of income level. People often shy away from seeking help, because they believe their income and savings are not large enough. But not having attained a large amount of retirement savings should not discourage you from meeting with a financial professional.
“The good thing,” Stockett said, “is that the cost of retiring in the Susquehanna Valley is typically less than in many other parts of the country.”
Feltman and Stockett are also both licensed life and health insurance agents, though of the two, Feltman concentrates more on Medicare issues.
“Getting conscientious, expert advice on Medicare is crucial,” she said. “If you simply call a number from a television commercial or a piece of junk mail, the agent on the phone will almost certainly try to sell you something quickly so they can move on to the next sale. You will probably never speak to that same person again, so it’s unlikely they will be very concerned about doing the best possible job for you. There are so many options, and it doesn’t cost anything to get advice from a reputable agent.”
Stockett said 18th Street Financial Services offers a complete financial relationship, always with the client’s success in mind.
“If you keep doing what you are doing to save for retirement, how far will you get and what will your retirement income look like?” Stockett concluded. “If you’re not happy with that, then why not try to improve it?”
Call 570-374-4788, 800-326-9514, or email (PStockett@18sfs.com, or Rfeltman@18sfs.com).
Securities and investment advisory services offered through representatives of Brokers International Financial Services, LLC. Member SIPC. Brokers International Financial Services, LLC is not an affiliated company
