Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 26 21 .553 _ Atlanta 25 27 .481 3½ Philadelphia 26 29 .473 4 Miami 24 29 .453 5 Washington 22 29 .431 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 31 23 .574 _ St. Louis 31 24 .564 ½ Milwaukee 29 26 .527 2½ Cincinnati 24 29 .453 6½ Pittsburgh 20 34 .370 11

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 34 21 .618 _ San Diego 34 22 .607 ½ Los Angeles 32 23 .582 2 Colorado 21 34 .382 13 Arizona 20 36 .357 14½

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Miami 1 Philadelphia 17, Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 3 Washington 11, Atlanta 6 Detroit 10, Milwaukee 7 Kansas City 10, Pittsburgh 5 Colorado 3, Texas 2, 11 innings L.A. Angels 8, San Francisco 1 Arizona 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 10 innings St. Louis 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-1), 12:35 p.m. San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 3-4), 2:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-5), 3:40 p.m. Miami (López 1-3) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m. Washington (Lester 0-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 2-3), 7:20 p.m. Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-5), 8:40 p.m. St. Louis (Martínez 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-0), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 35 21 .625 _ Boston 32 22 .593 2 New York 30 25 .545 4½ Toronto 28 25 .528 5½ Baltimore 18 37 .327 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 33 22 .600 _ Cleveland 30 24 .556 2½ Kansas City 27 26 .509 5 Detroit 23 32 .418 10 Minnesota 22 32 .407 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 32 25 .561 _ Houston 30 24 .556 ½ Seattle 28 28 .500 3½ Los Angeles 25 30 .455 6 Texas 22 34 .393 9½

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 5 Toronto 5, Miami 1 Baltimore 7, Minnesota 4 N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3, 11 innings Detroit 10, Milwaukee 7 Houston 5, Boston 1 Kansas City 10, Pittsburgh 5 Colorado 3, Texas 2, 11 innings L.A. Angels 8, San Francisco 1 Oakland 12, Seattle 6

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-1) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-0), 1:10 p.m. Minnesota (Dobnak 1-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-6), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m. Miami (López 1-3) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 6-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-5), 8:40 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 5-2), 10:10 p.m. Thursday’s Games Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 17 7 .708 — St. Paul (Minnesota) 13 11 .542 4 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 12 12 .500 5 Toledo (Detroit) 11 12 .478 5½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 9 14 .391 7½ Columbus (Cleveland) 8 16 .333 9 Louisville (Cincinnati) 7 16 .304 9½

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 16 7 .696 — Worcester (Boston) 15 10 .600 2 Buffalo (Toronto) 13 10 .565 3 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 14 11 .560 3 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 8 17 .320 9 Rochester (Washington) 7 18 .280 10

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Nashville (Milwaukee) 19 5 .792 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 17 8 .680 2½ Jacksonville (Miami) 15 10 .600 4½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 14 11 .583 4½ Memphis (St. Louis) 9 15 .375 10 Norfolk (Baltimore) 9 15 .375 10 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 8 16 .333 11

Tuesday’s Games

Rochester 6, Worcester 4 Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton/WB 2 Norfolk 6, Durham 5 Nashville 6, Charlotte 4 Indianapolis 5, Columbus 3 Jacksonville 6, Gwinnett 2 Buffalo 3, Syracuse 2 Omaha 5, Iowa 3 St. Paul at Louisville, ppd. Toledo at Memphis, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Columbus at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m. Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m. Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha,8:05 p.m. Toledo at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Thurday’s Games

Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m. Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha,8:05 p.m. Toledo at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 17 7 .708 — Portland (Boston) 16 9 .640 1½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 9 15 .375 8 Hartford (Colorado) 7 18 .280 10½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 5 19 .208 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 4 21 .160 13½

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 18 5 .783 — Erie (Detroit) 17 8 .660 2 Akron (Cleveland) 16 8 .667 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 15 9 .625 3½ Richmond (San Francisco) 15 10 .600 4 Harrisburg (Washington) 7 17 .292 11½

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 2, Harrisburg 1 Altoona 4, Richmond 1 Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 4 Erie 7, Akron 2 Somerset 6, Reading 1 Bowie 7, Hartford 2

Wednesday’s Games

Altoona at Richmond, 12:05 p.m. Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 15 7 .682 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 13 10 .565 2½ Wilmington (Washington) 12 12 .500 4 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 9 14 .391 6½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 7 14 .333 7½

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 14 10 .583 — Rome (Atlanta) 14 10 .583 — Asheville (Houston) 12 11 .522 1½ Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 12 12 .500 2 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 12 12 .500 2 Greenville (Boston) 10 14 .417 4 Hickory (Texas) 10 14 .317 4

Tuesday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, noon Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m

National Basketball Association

Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 3, Washington 1

Sunday, May 23: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118 Wednesday, May 26: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95 Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia 132, Washington 103 Monday, May 31: Washington 122, Philadelphia 114 Wednesday, June 2: Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. x-Friday, June 4: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD

Brooklyn 4, Boston 1

Saturday, May 22: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93 Tuesday, May 25: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108 Friday, May 28: Boston 125, Brooklyn 119 Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn 141, Boston 126 Tuesday, June 1: Brooklyn 123, Boston 109

Milwaukee 4, Miami 0

Saturday, May 22: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT Monday, May 24: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98 Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee 113, Miami 84 Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee 120, Miami 103

Atlanta 3, New York 1

Sunday, May 23: Atlanta 107, New York 105 Wednesday, May 26: New York 101, Atlanta 92 Friday, May 28: Atlanta 105, New York 94 Sunday, May 30: Atlanta 113, New York 96 Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. x-Friday, June 4: New York at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at New York, TBD

Western Conference

Utah 3, Memphis 1

Sunday, May 23: Memphis 112, Utah 109 Wednesday, May 26: Utah 141, Memphis 129 Saturday, May 29: Utah 121, Memphis 111 Monday, May 31: Utah 120, Memphis 113 Wednesday, June 2: Memphis at Utah, 9:30 p.m. x-Friday, June 4: Utah at Memphis, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Memphis at Utah, TBD

Phoenix 3, L.A. Lakers 2

Sunday, May 23: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90 Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102 Thursday, May 27: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95 Sunday, May 30: Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92 Tuesday, June 1: Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 85 Thursday, June 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. x-Saturday, June 5: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD

Denver 3, Portland 2

Saturday, May 22: Portland 123, Denver 109 Monday, May 24: Denver 128, Portland 109 Thursday, May 27: Denver 120, Portland 115 Saturday, May 29: Portland 115, Denver 95 Tuesday, June 1: Denver 147, Portland 140, 2OT Thursday, June 3: Denver at Portland, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, June 5: Portland at Denver, TBD

Dallas 2, L.A. Clippers 2

Saturday, May 22: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103 Tuesday, May 25: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121 Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108 Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers 106 Dallas 81 Wednesday, June 2: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD

National Hockey League

Playoffs

SECOND ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 0

Sunday, May 30: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1 Tuesday, June 1: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1 Thursday, June 3: Carolina at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 5: Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 8: Tampa Bay at Carolina, TBA x-Thursday, June 10: Carolina at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Saturday, June 12: Tampa Bay at Carolina, TBA

Boston 1, N.Y. Islanders 1

Saturday, May 29: Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Monday, May 31: N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 3, OT Thursday, June 3: Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5: Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:15 p.m. Monday, June 7: N.Y. Islanders at Boston, TBA x-Wednesday, June 9: Boston at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, June 11: N.Y. Islanders at Boston, TBA

Winnipeg vs. Montreal

Wednesday, June 2: Montreal at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 4: Montreal at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6: Winnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m. Monday, June 7: Winnipeg at Montreal, TBA x-Wednesday, June 9: Montreal at Winnipeg, TBA x-Friday, June 11: Winnipeg at Montreal, TBA x-Sunday, June 13: Montreal at Winnipeg, TBA

Colorado 1, Vegas 0

Sunday, May 30: Colorado 7, Vegas 1 Wednesday, June 2: Vegas at Colorado, 10 p.m. Friday, June 4: Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m. Sunday, June 6: Colorado at Vegas, 8:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 8: Vegas at Colorado, TBA x-Thursday, June 10: Colorado at Vegas, TBA x-Saturday, June 12: Vegas at Colorado, TBA

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 7 2 .778 — New York 5 2 .714 1 Atlanta 4 2 .667 1½ Washington 2 4 .333 3½ Chicago 2 5 .286 4 Indiana 1 8 .111 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 6 1 .857 — Las Vegas 5 3 .625 1½ Phoenix 4 3 .571 2 Los Angeles 2 3 .400 3 Dallas 2 4 .333 3½ Minnesota 1 4 .200 4

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut 74, Las Vegas 67 Dallas 79, Los Angeles 69 Phoenix 84, Chicago 83 Seattle 88, Indiana 73 Wednesday’s Games No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m. Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 5 1 2 17 11 7 Philadelphia 4 2 2 14 9 5 Orlando City 3 1 3 12 8 4 New York City FC 3 2 2 11 13 7 CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 10 9 Columbus 3 2 2 11 7 6 Nashville 2 0 5 11 9 6 Atlanta 2 1 4 10 9 7 New York 3 4 0 9 10 10 D.C. United 3 5 0 9 8 11 Inter Miami CF 2 4 2 8 8 13 Toronto FC 1 4 2 5 8 12 Chicago 1 5 1 4 4 11 Cincinnati 1 4 1 4 6 15

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 5 0 3 18 14 3 Sporting Kansas City 5 2 1 16 15 10 LA Galaxy 5 2 0 15 11 11 Colorado 4 2 1 13 12 8 Houston 3 3 2 11 11 12 San Jose 3 5 0 9 11 12 Portland 3 4 0 9 9 11 Real Salt Lake 2 1 3 9 9 7 Los Angeles FC 2 3 2 8 8 9 Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9 Austin FC 2 4 1 7 5 8 Minnesota United 2 4 1 7 6 11 FC Dallas 1 3 3 6 8 11 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 12

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Tennis

French Open results

Tuesday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses): Men’s Singles First Round Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Alex de Minaur (21), Australia, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (4). Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Ugo Humbert (29), France, 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Aslan Karatsev (24), Russia, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-4, 0-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2. James Duckworth, Australia, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Gael Monfils (14), France, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-4. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 3-6, 6-4. Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (20), Canada, 6-3, 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-4. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-2, 2-6, 6-4. Diego Schwartzman (10), Argentina, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3. Richard Gasquet, France, def. Hugo Gaston, France, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Rafael Nadal (3), Spain, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (3). Matteo Berrettini (9), Italy, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-0, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 7-5, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (4). Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. Women’s Singles First Round Ann Li, United States, def. Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, 6-0, 6-1. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 7-5, 6-1. Ons Jabeur (25), Tunisia, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-2. Jennifer Brady (13), United States, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-3, 6-3. Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Irina Bara, Romania, 7-6 (5), 6-2. Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, def. Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-1. Fiona Ferro, France, def. En Shuo Liang, Taiwan, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4. Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Oceane Babel, France, 6-2, 7-5. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-0. Anett Kontaveit (30), Estonia, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-0. Wang Qiang, China, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5. Ekaterina Alexandrova (32), Russia, def. Venus Williams, United States, 6-3, 6-1. Magda Linette, Poland, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-3, 6-3. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-3, 6-3. Karolina Pliskova (9), Czech Republic, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 7-5, 6-4. Coco Gauff (24), United States, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 7-6 (11), 6-4. Karolina Muchova (18), Czech Republic, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4. Men’s Doubles First Round Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz (9), Germany, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5). Rohan Bopanna, India, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, and Andre Begemann, Germany, 6-4, 6-2. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Henri Kontinen (12), Finland, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (1), 7-6 (2). Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 7-6 (7), 6-1. Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy (13), France, def. Tommy Paul, United States, and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1. Benoit Paire, France, and Romain Arneodo, Monaco, def. Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Marc Lopez, Spain, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. Jean-Julien Rojer and Wesley Koolhof (11), Netherlands, def. Filip Krajinovic and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-4, 6-4. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Mackenzie McDonald and Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 6-3. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Szymon Walkow and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-1, 6-1. Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (8), Brazil, 6-3, 6-4. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (5), Slovakia, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (6). Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (7), Britain, def. Dominic Inglot and Luke Bambridge, Britain, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (Triple-A East). CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Triston McKenzie to Columbus (Triple-A East). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated C Max Stassi from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Jose Quijada to Salt lake (Triple-A West). Sent C Drew Butera outright to Salt Lake. Agreed to terms with LHP Wade LeBlanc on a minor league contract. NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired INF Connor Cannon from San Francisco. Optioned INF Mike Ford to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Ramon Laureano on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 28. Recalled OF Skye Bolt from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated LHP Marco Gonzales from the 10-day IL. Placed CF Kyle Lewis on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Taylor Trammell from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Robert Dugger to Tacoma. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Patrick Murphy to Buffalo (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. National League CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled LHP Cionel Perez from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed 3B Max Schrock on the 10-day IL. Sent 1B Joey Votto to Louisville for a rehab assignment. Placed RHP Michael Feliz on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of 2B Mike Freeman from Louisville. COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled 2B Alan Trejo from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Optioned 1B Connor Joe to Albuquerque. Optioned LHP Ben Bowden to Albuquerque. MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with SS Galli Cribbs and 2B Justin Twine on minor league contracts. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed CF Lorenzo Cain on the 10-day IL. Recalled LF Tyrone Taylor from Nashville (Triple-A East). NEW YORK METS — Claimed INF Travis Blankenhorn off waivers from Seattle. Designated INF Wilfredo Tovar for assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent 2B Scott Kingery to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent 1B Colin Moran and 3B Phillip Evans to Indianapolis (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo from Memphis (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Jack Flaherty on the 10-day IL. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of RHP Dominic Leone from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Nick Tropeano to Sacramento. Recalled C Chadwick Tromp from Sacramento. Placed C Curt Casall on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 31. Recalled RHP Sam Delaplane from Sacramento and placed on the 60-day IL. Minor League Baseball Frontier League JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with OF Dylan Hardy. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Sold the contract of RHP Hayden Shenefield to Cincinnati. Agreed to terms with RHP Angelo Baez. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Isaiah Rivera. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Sold the contract of C Jhon Nunez to Miami. Agreed to terms with RHP Drew Finley. BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association CHICAGO SKY —Signed G Lexie Brown to a remainder-of-season (ROS)contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed P Tyler Newsome. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived DT Xavier Kelly and WR Donte Sylencieux with injury designations. Signed DL Jovan Swann. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LS Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension. DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Brian Price. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Nick Sorenson special teams coordinator. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Dayan Lake. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Rex Burkhead. NEW YORK JETS — Waived LB Sharif Finch. Signed DL Ronald Blair. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Andy Jones. Released QB Josh Johnson and TE Daniel Helm. TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Blaise Taylor pro scout, Matt Miller college scout, Mical Johnson scouting assistant, Kylan Butler as the Bill Walsh offensive fellowship coach and Kiara Mayo as the Amy Adams women in football training camp intern in scouting and operations. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DE Alex McCalister. HOCKEY National Hockey League NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Juuso Parssinen to a three-year contract. Minor League Hockey East Coast Hockey League FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Suspended F Cole Sanford. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Sam Jardine from reserve. Placed F David Broll on reserve. Returned G Jacob Ingham to Ontario (AHL). KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Marcus Crawford and Fs Loren Ulett and Brodie Reid from reserve. Placed Ds Corbin Baldwin and Connor Dougherty and G Matt Ginn on reserve. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Nolan Valleau from reserve. Placed D Luke McInnis on reserve. WICHITA THUNDER — Placed F Anthony Beauregard on injured reserve retroactive to May 22. SOCCER Major League Soccer ORLANDO CITY SC — Recalled F Daryl Dike from loan to Barnsley F.C. (English Championship). SPORTING KC — Loaned F Gadi Kinda to Israel Men’s National Team. COLLEGE AUSTIN PEAY — Named Connor Crawford assistant indoor volleyball coach and recruiting coordinator. BINGHAMTON — Named Brian Johnson men’s basketball associate head coach, Patrick Norris assistant coach, Marion Guild assistant coach, Matt Burke director of basketball operations and Damani Myers video coordinator. BRADLEY — Named Mike Geary women’s basketball associate head coach. MARYLAND — Named Libby Ellis associate director for sports administration. TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Kyle Timm assistant men’s soccer coach.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.