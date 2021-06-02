Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 26 21 .553 _ Atlanta 25 27 .481 3½ Philadelphia 26 29 .473 4 Miami 24 29 .453 5 Washington 22 29 .431 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 31 23 .574 _ St. Louis 31 24 .564 ½ Milwaukee 29 26 .527 2½ Cincinnati 24 29 .453 6½ Pittsburgh 20 34 .370 11
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 34 21 .618 _ San Diego 34 22 .607 ½ Los Angeles 32 23 .582 2 Colorado 21 34 .382 13 Arizona 20 36 .357 14½
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Miami 1 Philadelphia 17, Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 3 Washington 11, Atlanta 6 Detroit 10, Milwaukee 7 Kansas City 10, Pittsburgh 5 Colorado 3, Texas 2, 11 innings L.A. Angels 8, San Francisco 1 Arizona 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 10 innings St. Louis 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-1), 12:35 p.m. San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 3-4), 2:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-5), 3:40 p.m. Miami (López 1-3) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m. Washington (Lester 0-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 2-3), 7:20 p.m. Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-5), 8:40 p.m. St. Louis (Martínez 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-0), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 35 21 .625 _ Boston 32 22 .593 2 New York 30 25 .545 4½ Toronto 28 25 .528 5½ Baltimore 18 37 .327 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 33 22 .600 _ Cleveland 30 24 .556 2½ Kansas City 27 26 .509 5 Detroit 23 32 .418 10 Minnesota 22 32 .407 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 32 25 .561 _ Houston 30 24 .556 ½ Seattle 28 28 .500 3½ Los Angeles 25 30 .455 6 Texas 22 34 .393 9½
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 5 Toronto 5, Miami 1 Baltimore 7, Minnesota 4 N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3, 11 innings Detroit 10, Milwaukee 7 Houston 5, Boston 1 Kansas City 10, Pittsburgh 5 Colorado 3, Texas 2, 11 innings L.A. Angels 8, San Francisco 1 Oakland 12, Seattle 6
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-1) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-0), 1:10 p.m. Minnesota (Dobnak 1-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-6), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m. Miami (López 1-3) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 6-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-5), 8:40 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 5-2), 10:10 p.m. Thursday’s Games Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 17 7 .708 — St. Paul (Minnesota) 13 11 .542 4 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 12 12 .500 5 Toledo (Detroit) 11 12 .478 5½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 9 14 .391 7½ Columbus (Cleveland) 8 16 .333 9 Louisville (Cincinnati) 7 16 .304 9½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 16 7 .696 — Worcester (Boston) 15 10 .600 2 Buffalo (Toronto) 13 10 .565 3 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 14 11 .560 3 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 8 17 .320 9 Rochester (Washington) 7 18 .280 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Nashville (Milwaukee) 19 5 .792 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 17 8 .680 2½ Jacksonville (Miami) 15 10 .600 4½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 14 11 .583 4½ Memphis (St. Louis) 9 15 .375 10 Norfolk (Baltimore) 9 15 .375 10 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 8 16 .333 11
Tuesday’s Games
Rochester 6, Worcester 4 Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton/WB 2 Norfolk 6, Durham 5 Nashville 6, Charlotte 4 Indianapolis 5, Columbus 3 Jacksonville 6, Gwinnett 2 Buffalo 3, Syracuse 2 Omaha 5, Iowa 3 St. Paul at Louisville, ppd. Toledo at Memphis, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Columbus at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m. Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m. Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha,8:05 p.m. Toledo at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Thurday’s Games
Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m. Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha,8:05 p.m. Toledo at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 17 7 .708 — Portland (Boston) 16 9 .640 1½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 9 15 .375 8 Hartford (Colorado) 7 18 .280 10½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 5 19 .208 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 4 21 .160 13½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 18 5 .783 — Erie (Detroit) 17 8 .660 2 Akron (Cleveland) 16 8 .667 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 15 9 .625 3½ Richmond (San Francisco) 15 10 .600 4 Harrisburg (Washington) 7 17 .292 11½
Tuesday’s Games
Portland 2, Harrisburg 1 Altoona 4, Richmond 1 Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 4 Erie 7, Akron 2 Somerset 6, Reading 1 Bowie 7, Hartford 2
Wednesday’s Games
Altoona at Richmond, 12:05 p.m. Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 15 7 .682 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 13 10 .565 2½ Wilmington (Washington) 12 12 .500 4 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 9 14 .391 6½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 7 14 .333 7½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 14 10 .583 — Rome (Atlanta) 14 10 .583 — Asheville (Houston) 12 11 .522 1½ Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 12 12 .500 2 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 12 12 .500 2 Greenville (Boston) 10 14 .417 4 Hickory (Texas) 10 14 .317 4
Tuesday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, noon Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 3, Washington 1
Sunday, May 23: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118 Wednesday, May 26: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95 Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia 132, Washington 103 Monday, May 31: Washington 122, Philadelphia 114 Wednesday, June 2: Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. x-Friday, June 4: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD
Brooklyn 4, Boston 1
Saturday, May 22: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93 Tuesday, May 25: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108 Friday, May 28: Boston 125, Brooklyn 119 Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn 141, Boston 126 Tuesday, June 1: Brooklyn 123, Boston 109
Milwaukee 4, Miami 0
Saturday, May 22: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT Monday, May 24: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98 Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee 113, Miami 84 Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee 120, Miami 103
Atlanta 3, New York 1
Sunday, May 23: Atlanta 107, New York 105 Wednesday, May 26: New York 101, Atlanta 92 Friday, May 28: Atlanta 105, New York 94 Sunday, May 30: Atlanta 113, New York 96 Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. x-Friday, June 4: New York at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at New York, TBD
Western Conference
Utah 3, Memphis 1
Sunday, May 23: Memphis 112, Utah 109 Wednesday, May 26: Utah 141, Memphis 129 Saturday, May 29: Utah 121, Memphis 111 Monday, May 31: Utah 120, Memphis 113 Wednesday, June 2: Memphis at Utah, 9:30 p.m. x-Friday, June 4: Utah at Memphis, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Memphis at Utah, TBD
Phoenix 3, L.A. Lakers 2
Sunday, May 23: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90 Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102 Thursday, May 27: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95 Sunday, May 30: Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92 Tuesday, June 1: Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 85 Thursday, June 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. x-Saturday, June 5: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD
Denver 3, Portland 2
Saturday, May 22: Portland 123, Denver 109 Monday, May 24: Denver 128, Portland 109 Thursday, May 27: Denver 120, Portland 115 Saturday, May 29: Portland 115, Denver 95 Tuesday, June 1: Denver 147, Portland 140, 2OT Thursday, June 3: Denver at Portland, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, June 5: Portland at Denver, TBD
Dallas 2, L.A. Clippers 2
Saturday, May 22: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103 Tuesday, May 25: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121 Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108 Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers 106 Dallas 81 Wednesday, June 2: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD
National Hockey League
Playoffs
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 0
Sunday, May 30: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1 Tuesday, June 1: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1 Thursday, June 3: Carolina at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 5: Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 8: Tampa Bay at Carolina, TBA x-Thursday, June 10: Carolina at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Saturday, June 12: Tampa Bay at Carolina, TBA
Boston 1, N.Y. Islanders 1
Saturday, May 29: Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Monday, May 31: N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 3, OT Thursday, June 3: Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5: Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:15 p.m. Monday, June 7: N.Y. Islanders at Boston, TBA x-Wednesday, June 9: Boston at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, June 11: N.Y. Islanders at Boston, TBA
Winnipeg vs. Montreal
Wednesday, June 2: Montreal at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 4: Montreal at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6: Winnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m. Monday, June 7: Winnipeg at Montreal, TBA x-Wednesday, June 9: Montreal at Winnipeg, TBA x-Friday, June 11: Winnipeg at Montreal, TBA x-Sunday, June 13: Montreal at Winnipeg, TBA
Colorado 1, Vegas 0
Sunday, May 30: Colorado 7, Vegas 1 Wednesday, June 2: Vegas at Colorado, 10 p.m. Friday, June 4: Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m. Sunday, June 6: Colorado at Vegas, 8:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 8: Vegas at Colorado, TBA x-Thursday, June 10: Colorado at Vegas, TBA x-Saturday, June 12: Vegas at Colorado, TBA
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 7 2 .778 — New York 5 2 .714 1 Atlanta 4 2 .667 1½ Washington 2 4 .333 3½ Chicago 2 5 .286 4 Indiana 1 8 .111 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 6 1 .857 — Las Vegas 5 3 .625 1½ Phoenix 4 3 .571 2 Los Angeles 2 3 .400 3 Dallas 2 4 .333 3½ Minnesota 1 4 .200 4
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 74, Las Vegas 67 Dallas 79, Los Angeles 69 Phoenix 84, Chicago 83 Seattle 88, Indiana 73 Wednesday’s Games No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m. Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 5 1 2 17 11 7 Philadelphia 4 2 2 14 9 5 Orlando City 3 1 3 12 8 4 New York City FC 3 2 2 11 13 7 CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 10 9 Columbus 3 2 2 11 7 6 Nashville 2 0 5 11 9 6 Atlanta 2 1 4 10 9 7 New York 3 4 0 9 10 10 D.C. United 3 5 0 9 8 11 Inter Miami CF 2 4 2 8 8 13 Toronto FC 1 4 2 5 8 12 Chicago 1 5 1 4 4 11 Cincinnati 1 4 1 4 6 15
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 5 0 3 18 14 3 Sporting Kansas City 5 2 1 16 15 10 LA Galaxy 5 2 0 15 11 11 Colorado 4 2 1 13 12 8 Houston 3 3 2 11 11 12 San Jose 3 5 0 9 11 12 Portland 3 4 0 9 9 11 Real Salt Lake 2 1 3 9 9 7 Los Angeles FC 2 3 2 8 8 9 Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9 Austin FC 2 4 1 7 5 8 Minnesota United 2 4 1 7 6 11 FC Dallas 1 3 3 6 8 11 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, June 12
Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Tennis
French Open results
Tuesday
At Stade Rolan Garros
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.